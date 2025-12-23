Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has asserted that the "forgery" of President Bola Tinubu's tax reform law is "an act of treason against the Nigerian people."

The former vice president made the statement on Tuesday, December 23, in a document he personally signed, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by his media team.

Atiku Abubakar blasts President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform law and labels it ‘treason’ over alleged forgery. Photo credits: Godswill Obot Akpabio, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku wades into tax law controversy

According to the presidential hopeful, "the illegal and unauthorised alterations made" to Nigeria's tax legislation after passage by the national assembly "represents a brazen act of treason against the Nigerian people and a direct assault on our constitutional democracy."

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain also alleged a "draconian overreach" by the executive arm of government, which, according to him, "undermines the foundational principle of legislative supremacy in the making of laws."

Legit.ng recalls that recently, Abdussamad Dasuki, a member of the house of representatives from Sokoto State, claimed that the gazetted tax laws available to Nigerians are different from the laws passed by the national assembly.

In response, the house of representatives constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the alleged discrepancies.

Reacting to the controversy, Atiku alleged that the Tinubu administration is "more interested in extracting wealth from struggling citizens than empowering them to prosper."

More to come...

