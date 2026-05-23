A former corps member has gone viral on social media after showing off his impressive solar power station

In a now-viral post shared via his official X account, he displayed the station and announced his readiness for tech jobs

The excited young man also expressed his gladness at being free from disturbing power outages and poor network issues

A former corps member attracted attention online after sharing photos of a solar power station he had set up.

The post quickly went viral on social media, with many users reacting to the project and the caption that accompanied it.

Photos of graduate’s solar power station goes viral online. Photo credit: @daveed1/X.

Source: Twitter

Man shows off his solar power station

The individual, who posted under the handle @daveed1 on X, explained that the installation was now complete and signalled his intention to move into the technology sector.

He described the system as a 1kV solar power station and noted that it also incorporated an Airtel ODU.

According to his update, the setup had resolved long-standing problems with electricity supply and poor network connectivity that had previously affected him.

In his caption, he indicated that his national service year had come to an end and that he was now ready to begin working in tech.

He made clear that he was open to remote employment opportunities and was willing to share insights about the field with others.

He also stated that he possessed the necessary equipment to carry out technical work and was prepared to take on tasks immediately.

The graduate expressed relief at no longer having to contend with the disruptions that had previously interfered with his daily activities.

Determined ex-corper plans to enter tech after installing solar power station. Photo credit: @daveed1/X.

Source: Twitter

He linked these improvements directly to the new solar power system, suggesting that it had removed the challenges he once faced with inconsistent power and unreliable internet access.

Speaking further, he appealed to his audience to connect him with relevant opportunities, asking them to keep him informed about openings in the sector.

He specified that he was available for roles involving giveaways and public relations work, in addition to other technical engagements.

In his words:

"After Nysc, let the tech life begin. Goodbye to Light and network issues. 1kv. Solar power station. Airtel ODU. Available for remote jobs and more insights into Tech. Make una put me on and give me updates. I don get tools to work with and I'm ready to work. By the way I'm available for giveaway jobs and PR work."

Reactions as corps member shows off solar station

The post drew reactions from Nigerians, many of whom commented on the practicality of the solar setup.

Believe said:

"You are good to go. GOD will show wonders in your life and you will receive job that pays well. Am rooting for u dee."

Lumberr said:

"More blessings boss. It will only get better from here by the special grace of God Congratulations."

Emmanuel DE said:

"Wow. More Good things to come bro. God is good All the Time. Lock in."

Hollah said:

"Big congratulations. God of greater connection will locate u."

Ayoola added:

"Congrats my boss. What a bold step forward, Almighty God will guide you through."

See the post below:

Lady shows off solar system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that amid power outages, a young lady purchased a solar system and proudly showed it off online.

She took to her social media page to share a video of the moment the solar system was installed.

Source: Legit.ng