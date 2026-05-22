A young man shared how he bagged a Master's degree at the University of Ibadan when he was only 24 years old

He also shared what he hoped to achieve at 40, following the completion of his Master's degree at the University of Ibadan

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to share their thoughts on his plans

A Nigerian man, Alabi Tolulope Michael, shared his academic journey, revealing that he had bagged a Master's degree from the University of Ibadan.

The young man shared what people should expect from him at 40.

A man who bagged a Master's degree from UI at 24 shares plans for age 40 . Photo: Alabi Tolulope Michael

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan Master's graduate shares plans

On his Facebook page, Alabi Tolulope Michael shared how he hoped that the Nigerian president would give him an appointment.

He stated that he completed his Master's degree at the age of 24 from the University of Ìbàdàn, stating that people should not doubt him if he became a professor before 40.

His Facebook post read:

"The day the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will give me a ministerial appointment, many people will still doubt my age by then.

"That’s me finishing my Master’s degree at the age of 24 from the University of Ìbàdàn (UI). No doubt me when i become a Professor before I clock 40 o."

In the comments, he added:

"I finish my first degree at age 21."

See his Facebook post below:

His post followed the appointment of 39-year-old Professor Segun Aina as the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

The appointment sparked reactions, as some wondered how he became a professor before 40.

Reactions trail UI master's graduate's post

Adefolayan Ayoola Israel said:

"Congratulations . And AMEN to your wish. But how beautiful and nice it will be for everyone if our graduation start to think and execute the mindset of becoming an employer of labour or a giver of job instead of seeker of employment or appointments?!"

Elder Ilesanmi Totakema said:

"I pray God will answer your heart desire but if you want to be a professor you better moved your services to university becos Poly don't give professorship."

Toluwalope Akande Decorum said:

"It shall come to pass according to the time of life in the name of Jesus."

Ajayijesu Samson said:

"May the lord perfect your goals,ambitions and aspirations in Jesus name."

Aliyu Abubakar Sadiq Idda said:

"Is not ABU Zaria you ever said you did your master abi you did 2 masters ni?"

Islamiyah Olajumoke Busari said:

"God will do it for you in the right time."

A man shares how he bagged a master’s degree from the University of Ibadan. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan because he was underage at the time.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng