A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) who dreamt of graduating with a first-class degree has gone viral online

The young lady shared what happened when she saw her 100-level CGPA after checking her results online

She also mentioned what she did that helped her CGPA improve, and the grade she eventually finished with

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) who once dreamed of graduating with a first-class degree has opened up about her academic journey online.

She made the post days after she graduated from the prestigious university, sharing details of her CGPA from the 100 level.

University of Ibadan graduate opens up on 100-level CGPA, reveals final grade. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Bukola Olanrewaju

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan Graduate shares 100-level experience

Bukola Olanrewaju shared that almost every student dreams of finishing their academic programme with a first-class degree, and she had the same dream. However, she was heartbroken when she saw her 100-level CGPA.

She wrote:

"The drive to make this post came from a post by Success Alao that I saw this afternoon. It forced me to sit down and think deeply about my journey in the university, the expectations I had, the pressure I carried, and the reality I eventually had to accept."

"So yes, an announcement guys, I graduated from the University of Ibadan with a Second Class Upper."

"And if we are being truthful, almost everybody enters the university dreaming of a first class."

"I did too."

"I remember finishing 100 level with a 3.48/4.0 CGPA, just 0.02 away from a first class. That result broke me badly. I cried so much because in my head, I was already too close not to make it."

University of Ibadan graduate who dreamt of first class shares CGPA journey, goes viral. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Bukola Olanrewaju

Source: Twitter

After the result she had in her first year, Bukola Olanrewaju wrote in her LinkedIn post that she worked harder to improve her academics, and her CGPA improved.

She added:

"What made it even more painful was that I had already seen improvement in my second semester after struggling to adjust as a fresher during the first semester. So in my mind, that improvement meant one thing: if I pushed even harder in 200 level, then first class was still very achievable."

"I entered 200 level with so much determination."

"Then reality happened."

"That year humbled a lot of people in my set. Results dropped massively. It almost felt like my set offended the department. Yes, there were exceptional students, but for many of us, it was a difficult academic year."

"What pained me the most was that I had added even more effort."

"More reading."

"More sleepless nights."

"More sacrifice."

"Yet my CGPA moved from 3.48 to 3.41."

"I was angry."

"Angry at myself."

"Angry at the department."

"Angry that hard work was not translating the way I thought it should."

"Then came 300 level, the level everybody warned us about."

"And honestly, they were right."

"That year drained me emotionally, mentally, and physically. I lost so much weight. I cried countless times at the beginning of that session, and I studied like my life depended on it."

University of Ibadan graduate shares her results

After a series of readings, the University of Ibadan graduate shared that her CGPA improved, and she mentioned what she had at the beginning of her 400-level. She tried her best to improve it so she could still finish with a first class, and she later shared what eventually happened.

"And somehow, it paid off."

"My CGPA moved from 3.41 to 3.46."

"At that point, I became obsessed with the possibility of crossing into first class. In my mind, adding that remaining 0.04 in final year looked possible. Looking back now, maybe I was just being hopeful beyond reality."

"Then came final year, the year people casually describe as easy."

"I disagree."

"Final year is emotionally draining."

"Financially draining."

"Physically draining."

"Mentally draining."

"It is the stage where lecturers believe you already know everything, so there is little guidance, stricter marking, and a constant expectation for you to figure things out yourself while life is happening simultaneously."

"And life truly happened."

"My CGPA dropped."

"I will continue in my next post..."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Master’s degree graduate from the University of Ibadan shared her experience after living and studying in Ibadan.

She said she studied Communication and Language Arts and finished her programme in March 2026. She also said it was her first time leaving Abuja to study far from home.

University of Ibadan graduate celebrates academic achievement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan graduate, Oluwagbemileke Elizabeth, shared her story after finishing her degree in Agricultural Economics.

She said she first wanted to study Nursing, but she was given Agricultural Economics instead because she did not meet the required mark.

Source: Legit.ng