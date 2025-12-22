Seyi Tinubu Breaks Silence Following Chieftaincy Installation by Alaafin of Oyo: "The Beloved Child"
- Seyi Tinubu and his wife, Layal, officially received the prestigious titles of "Okanlomo and Yeye Okanlomo of Yorubaland
- His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Owoade, performed the installation, marking a significant moment in his reign
- The ceremony served as a melting pot for Nigeria’s political elite, featuring the Senate President and State Governors
Twenty-four hours after he was conferred with a chieftaincy title, Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigeria's President, has spoken about the event.
On Sunday, December 21, dignitaries from across the 36 states descended upon the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo to witness the conferment of chieftaincy titles on Seyi and Layal Tinubu.
The title "Okanlomo" is one of heavy cultural weight, literally translating to a child who is uniquely dear to the hearts of the people.
The ceremony was not just a family affair but a cross-regional celebration of tradition.
Alongside the Tinubus, the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari, was installed as the Obaloyin of Yorubaland, showcasing a unique bridge between Northern and Southern leadership.
Taking to his Instagram page, Nigeria's First Son shared his immense gratitude for the hospitality of the Oyo throne.
He described the moment as "historic" and expressed a deep sense of debt to the Alaafin and the traditional council.
He shared:
“My wife and I are extending our deepest gratitude to everyone who celebrated with us... We were profoundly honoured by your presence, prayers, and goodwill messages"
He particularly acknowledged the presence of the Senate President, the Deputy Speaker, and various Honourable Ministers, noting that their support strengthens his commitment to the "upliftment of our heritage."
Netizens congratulate Seyi Tinubu
@heistonybrown:
"Lol like seriously. See people’s comments, Jesus!! why am I from Nigeria"
@lov_anie stated:
"Big Congratulations Your Excellency Sir ST, wishing you more greater heights, Continue to soar higher Sir"
@bad_belle_ stated:
"Congratulations; but omo olodo; no be child of illiterate?. Note am not youruba but I know omo is child and olodo is illiterate."
@agbelebu_official commented:
"King of Boys.. Okanlomo gbogbo Ile Yooba."
@dele_pupa19 wrote:
"❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love Okanlomo of all Yorubaland well deserved ❤️❤️ may your reign brings more fortune and good name to our dear Country Nigeria ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
@yarshuwa2025 shared:
"Mutanen Yar shuwa please 😍Antyna xee_shows tace a baza mun capacity nai reaching 10k followers coz am really dedicated 💞💕. A saki jiki please Mutanen Al Hannah☺️🥳. Luv you ok"
@cecygolden stated:
"Big Congratulations to you Sir, I will be glad if you can celebrate Christmas for me sir"
Yoruba youths oppose conferment of title on Yari
Legit.ng also reported that the Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) raised an alarm over the plan to confer a prestigious traditional title on political figures linked to banditry and corruption.
The council opposed the planned conferment of the Obaloyin of Yorubaland title on former Zamfara State governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.
The YYC President, Dr. Adebayo Ogunleye, explained why Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, should stop the plan ceremony.
