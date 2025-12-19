Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The cabal in the late former President Muhammadu Buhari administration reportedly planted stories in newspapers for his reading pleasure.

Charles Omole, the author of the book titled: ‘From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’. Said the cabal in Buhari’s administration was “overarching.”

Omoke said there are five different cabals in the Presidnet Bola Ahmed Tinubu government.

As reported by The Cable, the lawyer made this known on Thursday, December 18, 2025, during an interview on Channels Television.

Omole said having a cabal in administration is “not necessarily a bad thing” if they share the interests of the president, and they can become a “force multiplier.

According to Omole, the five cabals in Tinubu’s administration are Femi Gbajabiamila’s group, Seyi Tinubu’s camp, Remi Tinubu's camp, the principal private secretary’s camp, and the geriatric camp headed by Tinubu himself.

“Cabal is not necessarily a bad thing like I said in the book. The cabals can become a force multiplier. If they share the intention of the leaders they can help magnify his programmes and help achieve much better things. But the problem comes when cabals have their own agenda."

Speaking further, he said:

“One of the things about Buhari is that he loved reading newspapers. Everybody knows that right from his early days, he was a newspaperman.

“There were reports that the cabals went to the extent of creating their own newspaper. They would plant stories that they want him to read."

Buhari's adaughter exposes how Tunde Sabiu wielded power

Recall that Fatima, Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, detailed how Tunde Sabiu wielded extensive influence over ministers and controlled access to the late president.

She alleged that her father’s nephew and private secretary controlled access to the late president, and ministers feared displeasing him.

Fatima shared her account in ‘From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’, a biography written by Charles Omole.

Buhari’s daughter claims father suspected office was bugged

Legit.ng also reported that Fatima Buhari, daughter of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, narrated how they communicated in his Aso Rock office.

She said at some point Buhari suspected his Aso Villa office was bugged with secret cameras and he was being monitored.

This was contained in a new book titled “From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” by Dr Charles Omole.

