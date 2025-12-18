Former minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has launched his book, Headlines and Soundbites: Media Moments That Defined an Administration

Mohammed said the book offers an insider account of government communication during the late Muhammadu Buhari administration

The Kwara politician stated that he nearly resigned from office during the toughest moment of the Buhari administration

FCT, Abuja - Lai Mohammed, former minister of information and culture, revealed that he had once contemplated resigning from the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

As reported by This Day, Mohammed disclosed this on Wednesday, December 17, in his address in Abuja at the unveiling of his book, 'Headlines and Soundbites: Media Moments that Defined an Administration'.

Mohammed contemplated quitting Buhari’s govt

The erstwhile minister offered a snippet into the book, saying readers would gain insights into some of the toughest decisions he took as minister, including a moment when he almost resigned.

The book was launched on December 17, which incidentally was the birthday of the late Buhari.

Ex-minister nearly resigned during EndSARS

Legit.ng recalls that in a recent interview with Arise Television, the former minister revealed that the EndSARS period was so turbulent that his family held a meeting and urged him to resign.

EndSARS was a decentralised social movement and a series of mass protests against police brutality in Nigeria that mainly occurred in October 2020.

At certain locations, the protests were met with violent responses from security forces.

On the night of October 20, 2020, at about 6:50 p.m., members of the Nigerian Army reportedly opened fire on unarmed EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State. Amnesty International stated that at least 12 protesters were killed during the shooting.

After the protests ended, the government tried to deny the October 20 Lekki shooting.

The then-information minister, Mohammed, described it as a “phantom massacre,” claiming that the military did not fire on protesters.

He said during the television interview:

“During the EndSARS, one of the toughest moments in my life was when my family met. They had a meeting and they asked me to resign. They were bullied online. They were bullied offline. Their businesses. They’d had enough. They said, 'look, wait a minute. We are not benefiting from this thing. So why are you exposing us?' And I had to sit them down and tell them it’s not as easy as that. There are things I know. There are things that I see that you cannot see.”

Mohammed, from Kwara State, served as the minister of information and culture from November 2015 to May 2023. He is also the former national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Mohammed's book launch on Wednesday, December 17, was attended by President Buhari’s family, led by former First Lady Aisha Buhari, as well as former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, former Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, and several others.

