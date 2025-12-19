Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, said the Presidency’s management of Muhammadu Buhari’s burial stopped relatives, wives, and grandchildren who took over Aso Villa during her husband's administration.

Aisha said Buhari’s relatives who intruded on Aso Villa were stopped by the State’s management of his burial.

As reported by Vanguard, Aisha made this known in the book “From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari,” authored by Dr. Charles Omole.

“Those who once held the levers of access — those old uncles and agile associates — felt that their power had vanished along with the principal. They feared her and her son.”

Aisha said the state’s takeover of Buhari’s burial programme saved another round of embarrassment.

“The state’s management of the burial logistics both stabilized the ritual and limited opportunities for mischief.”

According to the book, the former First Lady and her son “did not come to fight. The presidency’s tight control of arrangements denied the old courtiers room to maneuver or inject themselves into the choreography.”

Aisha calls them people “without capacity,” men she could work with “as a local government chairman,” perhaps, but not as a president’s core.

"Buhari believed I planned to kill him"

Recall that Buhari's wife, Aisha, disclosed that her husband once believed in the Aso Rock gossip that she was planning to kill him.

The former first lady also disclosed how the late president began to treat her at the Presidential Villa amid the rumours.

Aisha Buhari made this disclosure in a new 600-page biography of the late president, which was unveiled at the State House in Abuja on Monday, December 15, 2025.

