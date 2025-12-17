Muhammadu Buhari's biography, which was recently written and published by Charles Omole, has been making headlines following some revelations spotted

The late president, who died in June 2025, had his lifetime documented from childhood in Daura, Katsina state, till his last moment at a London hospital

At the same time, the biography reportedly answered 10 controversial questions on events that happened under Buhari's watch

Late Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, who served the country between 2014 and 2023, has again made headlines, following the publication of his biography, from childhood till his last time at a London hospital, where he had his last breath.

The 600-page biography, which was titled ’From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’, was written by Dr Charles Omole. The book was launched at the State House in Abuja on Monday, December 15, in which President Bola Tinubu was in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Omole disclosed that the book answered 10 controversial questions that arose during the time of Buhari's administration. The questions shaped Nigerians' perception of the government and the personality of the late president.

10 controversial questions about Buhari's government

Below are the questions as mentioned by Omole during the launch of the book:

What was wrong with Buhari when he was sick in 2017-2018? What were the internal intrigues behind the sack of Lawal Daura as DSS boss? What was the role of the Cabal in shaping Buhari's Presidency? Why did they fight his family to a standstill? What was the plan of the Cabal for the APC presidential primaries before it was thwarted just a few hours before the event? How was the CBN captured by the Cabal? Was Buhari's signature forged? Was Buhari’s office and bedroom bugged? Was Buhari's speeches being swapped? What were Buhari's instructions during EndSARS? What killed Buhari in July 2025?

Nigerians react to Buhari's biography

However, the video of the event got reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Ahmed Ololu speaks on Buhari:

"From a public perspective, the book speaks to long-standing questions Nigerians have had about secrecy, power struggles, and decision-making during the Buhari years. It reflects a desire for transparency and historical clarity, especially on issues that shaped governance and national stability. Ultimately, such accounts will be judged by evidence, but they highlight the need for stronger institutions and openness in leadership."

Sarkin Yaki na Baba Buhari prayed for the late president:

"Continue to rest in peace. History will surely remember your good legacies."

Adetunji Adewolu speaks on the relevance of history:

"Heavy questions. Whether people agree or not, these are the conversations history will keep revisiting. Truth always has a way of resurfacing."

Dabs commended the book:

"Interesting read. Key verified points: Buhari’s medical absence, Daura’s firing, and CBN forgery. Other claims lack confirmation."

See the video of the announcement here:

