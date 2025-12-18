Charles Omole, the author of former President Muhammadu Buhari's biography, "From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari", has said that there are five cabals in President Bola Tinubu's government, which even made it even more complicated.

The biography of the former president has been making headlines since the book was unveiled by President Tinubu at the State House on Monday, December 15, because of strong voices from Buhari's closet who contributed to it, including former first lady, Aisha Buhari.

Charles Omole mentions the cabals in President Bola Tinubu's government Photo Credit: @MBuhari, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the book on Channels Television on Thursday, December 18, Omole disclosed that every government has its own cabals, because they are people who are closer to the president and influence his decision and compared that of Buhari to Tinubu's government.

According to Omole, the cabals in Buhari's administration were just a group compared to that of Tinubu, which was five in number. He noted that the numbers were based on his own analysis of Tinubu's administration.

Omole explained that one of the cabals was headed by Tinubu himself. This suggested that the president has his own circle of people, aside from others, who influenced the decision of the government.

He went further to mention that Femi Gbajabiamila and Nyesom Wike as another group of cabals in Tinubu's government. Gbajabiamila is the former speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff to the president. Wike, on the other hand, is the former Rivers governor and serving Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The third group, according to the analyst, is that of Seyi Tinubu, the son of the president. Omole explained that Seyi is one of the cabals in his father's government due to the number of people he has been able to plant within the presidency.

Among the cabal is the group of the first lady, Oluremi Tinubu. Recall that Oluremi was a three-time senator who represented the Lagos Central senatorial district. Oluremi was considered one of the influential voices in decision-making under Tinubu's administration.

The last group, according to Omole's analysis, were Tinubu's age group, who have been long-time political allies of the president. He added that it would even be difficult for the president to reject their advice. Omole opined that the danger of multiple cabals in a government is that it slows down decision-making.

See the video of his interview here:

Source: Legit.ng