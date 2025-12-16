Fatima Buhari, daughter of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has narrated how they communicated in his Aso Rock office

She said at some point Buhari suspected his Aso Villa office was bugged with secret cameras and he was being monitored

This was contained in a new book titled “From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” by Dr Charles Omole

FCT, Abuja - Fatima Buhari, daughter of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, said that her father, feared conversations in his office were being monitored.

Buhari’s daughter said the suspicion led her and the former president to communicate by writing notes rather than speaking.

Fatima said the fear also prompted unusual precautions during their interactions.

As reported by The Punch, Fatima made this known in a new book titled “From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” by Dr Charles Omole.

The author was the Director-General of the Institute for Police and Security Policy Research.

She recounted a meeting when the late president relied on gestures to communicate. She said Buhari signalled that they should write down their messages.

“He touched his cheek, like he had a toothache, and signalled that we shouldn’t talk.

“We wrote notes to each other, like spies in a film.”

According to Fatima, Buhari believed listening devices had been planted in his Aso Rock office at the State House.

She claimed that Buhari warned her to remain cautious, noting that he himself was always on guard.

The book describes the episode not as theatrics, but as a coping mechanism in an environment where trust was strained and privacy uncertain.

