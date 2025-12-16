Buhari’s Daughter Claims Former President Suspected Aso Villa Office Was Under Secret Surveillance
- Fatima Buhari, daughter of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has narrated how they communicated in his Aso Rock office
- She said at some point Buhari suspected his Aso Villa office was bugged with secret cameras and he was being monitored
- This was contained in a new book titled “From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” by Dr Charles Omole
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Fatima Buhari, daughter of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, said that her father, feared conversations in his office were being monitored.
Buhari’s daughter said the suspicion led her and the former president to communicate by writing notes rather than speaking.
Fatima said the fear also prompted unusual precautions during their interactions.
As reported by The Punch, Fatima made this known in a new book titled “From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” by Dr Charles Omole.
The author was the Director-General of the Institute for Police and Security Policy Research.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
She recounted a meeting when the late president relied on gestures to communicate. She said Buhari signalled that they should write down their messages.
“He touched his cheek, like he had a toothache, and signalled that we shouldn’t talk.
“We wrote notes to each other, like spies in a film.”
According to Fatima, Buhari believed listening devices had been planted in his Aso Rock office at the State House.
She claimed that Buhari warned her to remain cautious, noting that he himself was always on guard.
The book describes the episode not as theatrics, but as a coping mechanism in an environment where trust was strained and privacy uncertain.
Why Buhari didn’t sack underperforming ministers, aides
Recall that former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, spoken about underperforming ministers and aides who served under her late husband, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.
Aisha gave two reasons why her late husband did not fire ministers and aides, who underperformed between 2015 and 2023.
She shared more details in the new 600-page biography book titled ‘From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’
Read more stories on Muhammadu Buhari:
- New Book Reveals Why Buhari Didn’t Back Osinbajo for President: "I Don’t Know Him from Anywhere"
- Reason Former President Buhari Redesigned the Naira Mentioned in New Book
- Aisha Buhari Mentions Cause of Ex-President Buhari’s Death in New Book: "The Doctors Told Us"
- Was Buhari Poisoned While in Office? Aisha Finally Breaks Silence
- Former First Lady Aisha Buhari Opens Up on Whether She'll Remarry
Aisha: "Buhari believed I planned to kill him"
Legit.ng earlier reported that Buhari's wife, Aisha, disclosed that her husband once believed in the Aso Rock gossip that she was planning to kill him.
The former first lady also disclosed how the late president began to treat her at the Presidential Villa amid the rumours.
Aisha Buhari made this disclosure in a new 600-page biography of the late president, which was unveiled at the State House in Abuja on Monday, December 15, 2025.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.