Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has criticised the publication of the late President Muhammadu Buhari's biography, calling on Nigerians to allow the former president to rest in peace after his death.

The 600-page biography, which was titled ’From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’, was written by Dr Charles Omole. The book was launched at the State House in Abuja on Monday, December 15, in which President Bola Tinubu was in attendance.

Buhari's family speaks on ex-president's biography

The publication gave an account of Buhari from childhood till his last time at a London hospital, where he took his last breath. It features the accounts of some of Buhari's immediate family, including his wife and daughter, Aisha and Fatima. However, their account on Buhari's administration has been making headlines.

Reacting to the development, El-Rufai, in a social media post, stated that the book has created "deep emotions and renewed divisions" within the inner circle of the former president.

He alleged that those who dominated the book launch were a faction, while other factions were ignored. He also described the location for the book launch as a "red flag". Recall that the book launch was attended by President Bola Tinubu, the governors and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Buhari's family, led by his wife, Aisha.

El-Rufai expresses displeasure with Buhari's biography

El-Rufai, who left the APC after his ministerial nomination was rejected by the Senate, expressed displeasure with the headlines he has been seeing from the book in the media and alleged that some people who were featured at the book launch blamed Buhari for every Nigerian's problem.

Though the former governor did mention names, but noted that "Buhari himself remained, to the end, a man of deep faith, personal discipline, and unquestioned patriotism. Those now invoking his name for self-justification should reflect on whether they can claim the same standards."

El-Rufai, who was a strong voice in the APC, has been a major critic of the ruling party since his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The former governor has consistently vowed that President Tinubu will lose his re-election in the 2027 polls.

See the full statement of the former governor here:

Controversial questions answered in Buhari's biography

