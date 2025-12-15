Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will form alliance if reconciliation fails ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Lamido stressed the need for urgent reconciliation to save the PDP from further decline.

The founding PDP member warned that failure to achieve reconciliation would leave the party with no option but to explore alliances not coalitions.

According to Lamido, the move could significantly reshape Nigeria’s political landscape.

As reported by Daily Trust, Lamido gave the warning while receiving Jigawa State PDP stakeholders and party leaders at his Kano office.

“We have consulted all of them and asked for cooperation. We are going to sit again. Don’t worry, you are going to vote. There is still no party like the PDP. We should not allow our personal ego to destroy it.

“If reconciliation fails, alliances not coalition will become inevitable. You know there is a difference between alliance and coalition. If you want to make a name in Nigeria, you should join the PDP.”

Lamido criticised the defection of the party’s former vice-presidential candidate to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described the defection of former Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as a setback.

The former governor lamented that the PDP internal rivalry has largely benefited the APC.

Lamido alleged that political alignments in the South-West have favoured the ruling party due to tribal sentiments.

Source: Legit.ng