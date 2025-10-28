The PDP has been threatened with a fresh legal suit by the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido

Lamido had visited the PDP secretariat to purchase a form to contest the party's national chairman, but the secretary said he was not aware of the form

The former governor's move came after the northern PDP stakeholders announced the endorsement of former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki

Sule Lamido, the former governor of Jigawa State, has threatened to drag the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to court if the party fails to sell the nomination form for the position of the national chairman ahead of its forthcoming national convention.

The former governor stormed the national secretariat of the party in Abuja to obtain the nomination form on Monday, October 27. However, he was informed by the PDP national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the national organising secretary, Umar Bature, that they had no information concerning the availability of the forms.

Lamido expresses dissatisfaction with PDP

Lamide then expressed dissatisfaction with the development, adding that, being a founding member of the leading opposition party, he has the right to be part of the internal democratic process of the PDP.

The former governor's move came after some northern leaders of the PDP endorsed former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), as their consensus candidate for the position of National Chairman ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for November 15-16 in Ibadan.

The endorsement came after a closed-door meeting of northern PDP stakeholders, including governors, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), and other party leaders, held on Wednesday, October 22, in Abuja.

Fintiri: Decision followed wide consultation

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state said the decision was reached following “extensive consultations and deliberations” among party leaders from the North.

“We have met this evening to deliberate and take a decision on the office of the chairman of our great party, the PDP, which was zoned to the North,” Fintiri said.

“After deep reflection and wide consultation, we have adopted a consensus candidate to represent the North and by extension, Nigeria, as the chairman of the PDP. That gentleman is KT Turaki, SAN.”

He added that the consensus choice represented all 19 northern states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Aspirants free to contest, says Fintiri

Governor Fintiri clarified that the endorsement did not preclude other aspirants from contesting at the convention.

“Anybody who still feels he wants to contest any position is free to do so. We are not excluding anybody.

“Altogether, we have 10 positions zoned to the North. We have simply agreed on a consensus for the chairmanship position," he said.

PDP chairmanship Race: Northern leaders announce consensus candidate

