Mikel Obi says Antonio Conte directly forced him out of Chelsea after taking charge in 2016

The former Nigerian midfielder claims his decision to play at the 2016 Olympics for Nigeria led to him being frozen out

Mikel trained with reserves for six months before leaving, despite later being offered a route back into the team

Mikel Obi has shared fresh details about how his long spell at Chelsea came to an abrupt end, pointing directly at Antonio Conte as the key figure behind his exit.

After more than a decade at Stamford Bridge and a trophy-laden career, Mikel left in January 2017.

Mikel Obi has disclosed Antonio Conte played a major role in his decision to leave Chelsea in 2017. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

While the departure was officially described as mutual, the former Super Eagles captain says the reality was far more personal.

“Conte was the reason why I left. Once he came in, he was like ‘you’re not playing anymore’, then I left,” Mikel said on the Vibe with Five podcast.

How Conte forced Mikel out

Mikel explained that the turning point came when he chose to represent Nigeria at the 2016 Olympic Games, a decision that did not sit well with Conte.

The tournament clashed with Chelsea’s pre-season schedule, and the Italian manager reportedly made his position clear before Mikel left.

“He said if I go, my time at the club was done,” Mikel revealed.

Despite the warning, Mikel honoured the national team call-up, joining the Nigerian Olympics team like Victor Moses to represent Nigeria on the global stage.

That decision, according to him, came at a cost.

Conte freezes Mikel out of Chelsea

When Mikel returned from the Olympics, the situation at Chelsea had shifted completely.

Mikel Obi explained that tensions escalated when he and Victor Moses chose to honour Nigeria’s call-up for the 2016 Olympic Games despite Conte’s objections. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Instead of reintegrating into the Blues squad, he found himself sidelined and cut off from first-team activities.

“He never spoke to me and sent me to the reserve team,” Mikel added.

For six months, Mikel trained away from the main squad, effectively ending his involvement with the team he had served for 11 years.

Although Conte later offered him a route back into the fold during a difficult spell for the club, Mikel had already made up his mind to leave.

The arrival of N'Golo Kante also increased competition in midfield, but Mikel insists the manager’s stance was the deciding factor.

According to Transfermarkt, Mikel spent 11 successful years with Chelsea, winning 11 major trophies before leaving Stamford Bridge.

Echoes of Osimhen situation at Napoli

Mikel’s story has drawn comparisons with Conte’s later handling of Victor Osimhen during his time at Napoli.

In both cases, the Italian coach has been linked with a strict, no-compromise approach when dealing with players who fall out of favour or challenge his decisions.

For Mikel, the experience marked a difficult end to what had been one of the most successful chapters of his career.

After 11 major trophies and years of consistent service, his Chelsea exit came not with a gradual phase-out, but with a sudden shift in trust and opportunity.

Mikel discloses why Chelsea rejected Terry

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi has opened up on why Chelsea rejected John Terry’s offer to be the interim coach until the end of the season after sacking Liam Rosenior.

Chelsea parted ways with Rosenior four months into his five-and-a-half-year contract after losing five consecutive Premier League matches without scoring.

Source: Legit.ng