The PDP National Working Committee visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta to seek strategic counsel

Obasanjo praised the NWC’s efforts, urged discipline within the party, and encouraged the leadership to prioritise the nation’s interest

National Chairman Kabiru Tanimu Turaki expressed gratitude for Obasanjo’s guidance and assured commitment to party unity and reconciliation

FCT, Abuja - Former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo, has sent a crucial piece of advice to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by National Chairman Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.

This came after the NWC paid a consultative visit to former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Friday, December 12.

During the meeting, Chief Obasanjo offered strategic counsel to the party leadership, praising the NWC’s efforts to stabilise and reposition the PDP.

Obasanjo urges discipline and steadfastness

He commended the steps taken by the NWC so far, emphasising the importance of discipline within the party.

“Anybody who wants to belong to a political party must adhere strictly to its rules and regulations. Things are not beyond repairs. Soldier on…You are doing very well," Obasanjo said.

The former president stressed that a strong and focused opposition is crucial in any democracy, urging the committee to prioritise the nation’s interest above all.

He noted that the current trajectory of the federal government cannot take Nigeria anywhere good and encouraged the NWC to play constructive political roles.

Turaki expresses gratitude for guidance

Responding, the PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the committee.

“Your continued support and wisdom mean a great deal to us, Sir. Your advice and great counsel are always very helpful and we will rely on them as we work tirelessly to rebuild and unify our party. We came here specifically to tap into your experience and benefit from your invaluable perspective on both the party's future and the state of our nation," Turaki said.

Turaki assured Obasanjo that the NWC under his leadership remains committed to internal peace, genuine reconciliation, and preparing the party to meet the expectations of all Nigerians.

Prominent leaders accompany the NWC

The NWC delegation included the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT), Senator Adolphus Wabara, former Plateau Governor Jonah Jang, former Niger state Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu, the PDP candidate in Ekiti State, Dr Oluwole Oluyede, and other prominent party leaders from the South West and across the country.

The visit concluded on a high note, with renewed commitment from the NWC to strengthen party unity and resolve political differences.

The PDP leadership is expected to continue consultations with other party leaders in further efforts to consolidate the party and prepare for upcoming political contests.

