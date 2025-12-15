Nyesom Wike has vowed that founding members of the PDP would resist efforts by recent defectors to weaken or dismantle the party

Nyesom Wike has declared that long-standing members of the Peoples Democratic Party will resist any attempt by recent defectors to weaken or dismantle the party they helped establish.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory spoke on Sunday during the 104th meeting of a factional National Executive Committee of the PDP, which took place at his official residence in Abuja. He said the party’s survival depended on respect for its rules and institutions.

Internal crisis deepens in PDP

Wike accused a faction of the party led by Tanimu Turaki of actions he said were capable of destabilising the PDP. According to him, the group ignored binding court rulings and went ahead to organise what he described as an unlawful national convention.

He said two substantive judgements of the Federal High Court were set aside by the faction, which later sought validation from a state high court. Wike questioned the legal basis of that move and argued that it set a dangerous precedent for party discipline.

“You went to a state high court to sue INEC, asking that the convention must take place, and you got an ex-parte order to override judgements of the Federal High Court. How do you disobey two final judgements and still claim leadership?” Wike queried.

Court battles and leadership questions

The former Rivers State governor also criticised the faction for returning to court after holding the convention in defiance of judicial decisions. He described the step as unnecessary and confusing.

“You had the convention without obeying the court, and now you are back asking a Federal High Court to recognise you. If INEC already recognises you, what exactly are you going to court for?” he asked.

Wike warned that continued disregard for the rule of law could put the future of the PDP at risk. He noted that the party, founded in 1998, had survived multiple political transitions and internal disagreements.

“We must not allow our party to die. Leadership requires commitment and honesty, not propaganda. If we don’t respect our own laws, how do we earn respect from Nigerians?” he said.

He concluded by urging party leaders to place the collective interest of the PDP above personal ambition and internal rivalry.

