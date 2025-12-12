Matawalle has formally received PDP chairman Sadiq Ciroma into the APC and assured him of equal opportunities within the party

Ciroma said he left the PDP due to what he described as poor leadership and neglect under the current Zamfara government

Kaura Namoda council chairman Manir Haidara accused Ciroma of long-standing disloyalty and leaking sensitive party strategies

State Minister for Defence Bello Muhammad Matawalle has welcomed the Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaura Namoda, Hon. Sadiq Abubakar Ciroma, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection was formally presented to the minister by the state APC Chairman, Hon. Tukur Danfulani, who said the party was receiving both Ciroma and his loyalists into its fold.

Matawalle receives Sadiq Ciroma during his formal entry into the APC in Zamfara. Photo: DT

Source: Getty Images

APC says Ciroma strengthens party base

Matawalle described the new entrant as a politician with clarity and mature judgement. He said individuals who show an ability to make firm decisions for the benefit of their communities are needed in the APC.

He told Ciroma that the party would give him a level playing field and an environment that supports service. The minister said the APC stands for unity, fairness and collective progress.

He added that the people of Zamfara deserve leaders who can defend their rights and protect public resources. According to him, citizens must not be pushed into hardship by political actors who restrict access to opportunities.

Matawalle assures new members of favourable treatment in APC.

Source: Original

Ciroma cites inclusive APC leadership for decision

Ciroma said his resignation as PDP chairman in Kaura Namoda followed his assessment of the APC’s performance in the state. He said the administration under Governor Dauda Lawal left many party members without support.

He claimed that officials struggled with their own welfare and were unable to assist residents. He accused the state government of focusing on aggressive revenue collection instead of providing relief.

The decampee said the APC offered a broader sense of belonging and a leadership style he believed could meet the needs of his constituents.

PDP accuses former chairman of disloyalty

The Chairman of Kaura Namoda Local Government Council, Manir Haidara Kaura, said Ciroma had been working against the PDP long before the recent state assembly by-election.

He alleged that the former chairman maintained close contact with APC figures and that his conduct during the polls raised doubts about his commitment to the PDP.

Haidara further accused Ciroma of leaking confidential party strategies and contributing to the PDP’s poor performance during the by-election.

He said the defection confirmed concerns the party had observed over time.

Matawalle responsible for APC’s performance in Zamfara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Zamfara Good Governance Group credited Matawalle for the All Progressives Congress's performance in Saturday's By-election.

The group stressed that Matawalle's leadership and loyalty to the APC contributed to the party's grassroots strength.

The group discussed how current officeholders attempted to disrupt the voting process and sent strong words to security agencies ahead of the supplementary polls

Source: Legit.ng