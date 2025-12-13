The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Taminu Turaki declared the PDP ready to reclaim power starting with Ekiti and Osun governorship elections

PDP leaders met Obasanjo in Abeokuta and received guidance and renewed confidence

The party's leadership affirmed unity and readiness to challenge the APC ahead of 2027

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Taminu Turaki, has declared that the party is fully prepared to reclaim political power, beginning with the off-season governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

Turaki made the declaration after a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential Library residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state, describing the engagement as timely and energising for the party’s leadership.

2027 Election: PDP Faction Makes Powerful Declaration Amid Battle With Wike, "We're Back"

Source: Twitter

Obasanjo meeting boosts party confidence

Paying tribute to Obasanjo and other founding figures of the PDP, Turaki said the party was drawing strength from its roots as it works to reposition itself nationally.

“During our recent congress in Ibadan, we came to introduce ourselves to our father, a former president under the PDP administration, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“I did not come alone. The former Senate President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, is here. Our National Secretary, former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Taofeek Arapaja, and former governors Muazu Babangida Aliyu and Jonah Jang are also part of this delegation," Turaki said.

He said the visit was also an opportunity to appreciate Obasanjo’s contributions to democracy and institution-building in Nigeria.

‘We are enriched and inspired’, Turaki says

Turaki noted that the party sought guidance from the former president as it prepares for future political contests.

“We came to thank the former president for his vision and contributions to strengthening our democracy and good governance while he was in power.

“We also sought his guidance and inspiration as an oracle to help us in the gargantuan task that lies ahead," he said.

Using a proverb to underscore the value of experience, Turaki added,

“A woman who started cooking before you must definitely have more broken pots. We have spoken to Baba, and Baba too has spoken to us. We are enriched.”

PDP targets Ekiti and Osun ahead of 2027

The PDP chairman said the party was battle-ready for the 2027 general elections, beginning with victories in Ekiti and Osun states.

“PDP is battle-ready for 2027. As a mark of readiness, we shall first reclaim Ekiti State, followed by Osun state.

“By the time we win these two states, no one will doubt that PDP is on the rise and ready to challenge the APC government’s incompetence and maladministration," he said.

He also urged party members to embrace unity, insisting that internal cohesion was key to electoral success.

“The advice I give PDP members globally is that PDP is back and ready to take its rightful place in the democratic process of the country,” Turaki declared.

Ogun PDP chairman hails ‘new dawn’

Speaking at the meeting, the Ogun State PDP Chairman, Mr Abayomi Tella, described the visit to Obasanjo as a turning point for the party.

“Party members are happy and our hope is rekindled. The era of past shenanigans is over. It is a new dawn, and we are all ready,” Tella said.

2027 Election: PDP Faction Makes Powerful Declaration Amid Battle With Wike, "We're Back"

Source: Facebook

On the 2027 elections, he added,

“It will be the people versus political parties. The people of Ogun State understand the difference, and with their support, PDP will get the mantle of leadership in 2027.”

Tella warned that past electoral outcomes would not be repeated, insisting that PDP members were determined to exercise their democratic rights fully.

“What happened in 2023 will not repeat itself. No one can stop us from voting and being voted for in 2027,” he said.

The visit ended with renewed confidence among party leaders, as the Turaki-led faction reaffirmed its resolve to reposition the PDP amid ongoing internal challenges and its rivalry with the camp loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Source: Legit.ng