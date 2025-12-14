Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has disclosed that she has been getting calls and invites from the presidency and fellow senators to dump the PDP for the APC

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has disclosed that he has been getting calls and invitations from the presidency and some of her colleagues in the Senate to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Natasha, who has been making headlines from the beginning of this year, made the revelation while speaking in a podcast Mic On, hosted by Nigerian broadcaster Seun Okinbaloye. When she was asked why she was not joining others who decamped from the PDP to the APC, the lawmaker questioned, "Why should I join the bandwagon?"

She maintained that some people in the presidency have reached out to her to defect to the ruling party, but insisted that she has found peace in the PDP and that there is no need for her to dump the party.

Recall that Senator Natasha has been making headlines since February 2025, when she accused the Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassing her. The allegation was said to have been the background reason for her six-month suspension in the Senate, and she has been in court with the Senate president.

Nigerians react to Natasha's revelation

Her revelation has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Pato Pato commented:

"I have never seen Democrats or Republicans in the US going all the way to woo leaders to jump over. If every politician joins the ruling party, then it's no longer a democracy."

Yoruba Demon wrote:

"Nobody will tell her to join when she sees the way the PDP scrambles. One thing about Nigerian politics is that you're free to say whatever you want or insult the opposition party the way you like but when it is time to take a U-Turn, you don't even need any apology. Na win-win game be 9ja politics."

Pastor Bee questioned:

"What do they stand to gain in the country becoming a one-party state?"

Atobajare commented:

"It is easier said than done. Nigerian politicians have no morals when it comes to party loyalty; it is not going to be a surprise to see you in APC tomorrow."

See the video of her interview here:

Ex-minister accuses FG of planning to jail Natasha

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kogi senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's legal tussle initiated by the federal government had commenced hearing at the Federal High Court.

Oby Ezekwesili, the former minister of Education, who witnessed the hearing on Thursday, June 19, said that the federal government asked the court to send the senator to prison.

However, the former minister disclosed that the court declined the prayer of the federal government lawyers and granted bail to Senator Natasha.

