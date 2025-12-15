Plateau state governor Caleb Muftwang was reported to be preparing to defect from the PDP to the APC

Jos, Plateau - Plateau state governor, Caleb Muftwang, was reportedly set to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), amid the lingering crisis rocking the opposition party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the governor’s political adviser, Mr Istifanus Nwansat, disclosed the planned defection during an interview with journalists on Monday in Abuja.

Nwansat said the decision was informed by what he described as the growing instability within the PDP, which he noted had made the party an unsafe political platform for serious electoral engagement.

According to him, an internal assessment of the political climate showed that the APC currently presented the least risky option for the governor and his supporters.

“From our assessment and analysis of all the available options, we have concluded that the safest decision for us today, and with the least risk factor, is to move into the APC,” Nwansat said.

'Mutfwang wants to move close to Tinubu'

Nwansat explained that Muftwang’s planned move would also align Plateau state more closely with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political direction and governance agenda.

He added that despite being elected on the PDP platform, the governor and his team acknowledged the efforts of President Tinubu in addressing national challenges.

“That is why the governor is moving into the APC,” he said.

“The governor believes that it is good and reasonable enough as a leader for him to move his people to align with Mr President.”

He further argued that the ongoing crisis within the PDP had rendered the party an unreliable platform for future political contests.

“The crisis in the PDP has made it an unrealistic podium for political actors to contest elections,” he said.

List of PDP governors who have dumped party

Legit.ng reports that several governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have abandoned the opposition party since 2023, with Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara becoming the latest to defect.

Fubara joins growing list of defectors

Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s move to the APC marks a major political shift in the South-South.

He said he visited President Bola Tinubu before taking the final step, noting that his decision was “not for personal interest but for state interest consultation.”

Peter Mbah leaves PDP in Enugu

Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah defected to the APC on 14 October 2025. He said his decision would “better connect Enugu to the Federal Government.”

Mbah moved alongside federal lawmakers, state legislators, council chairmen and senior political figures.

The APC held a large rally to welcome him into the party.

Douye Diri exits PDP in Bayelsa

Bayelsa state Governor Douye Diri ended prolonged speculation when he resigned from the PDP during a State Executive meeting in November 2025.

“So, today, I have formally resigned from the PDP for very obvious reasons,” he said.

He also disclosed that 23 members of the state House of Assembly were leaving with him.

Fubara mentions how PDP offended him

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, explained that if not for President Bola Tinubu, he would have been a former governor of the state.

This informed his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the APC.

In a viral video where the governor announced his defection from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Fubara mentioned that it was only the president who stood by him during his trial and halted his impeachment processes.

Source: Legit.ng