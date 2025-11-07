Tinubu was set to receive the final report of the House committee probing recurring killings in Plateau state as lawmakers intensified efforts to end years of bloodshed

The committee chaired by Wale Ahmed concluded consultations with key stakeholders and prepared to submit findings to both the House and the President

APC Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda commended the House intervention and urged swift government action to restore peace and revive Plateau’s economy

President Bola Tinubu is set to receive the final report of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the recurring killings in Plateau State, as lawmakers intensify efforts to end years of bloodshed in the troubled region.

The chairman of the committee, Hon. Wale Ahmed, disclosed this during a visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, in Abuja.

A panel report on the persistent killings in Plateau State is set to be presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Tinubu to get detailed report soon

Ahmed said the panel was concluding its consultations with key stakeholders and would soon present its findings to both the House of Representatives and the President, Vanguard reported.

“At the end of our consultations, a comprehensive report will be submitted to the House and to Mr President, who as Commander-in-Chief, has shown great interest in achieving lasting peace in Plateau State and the entire country,” Ahmed stated.

He noted that the committee’s work reflects the federal government’s commitment to addressing insecurity and restoring confidence among Plateau residents.

Reps engage stakeholders across the state

Since its inauguration, the panel has met with over 300 individuals and organisations, including former Governor Joshua Dariye, traditional rulers, civil society groups, opinion leaders, and security agencies.

Ahmed revealed that the committee also received several memoranda, including submissions from the immediate past Commander of Operation Safe Haven, General Rogers, who appeared before the panel to share insights.

“The submissions received from stakeholders are helping us identify the major drivers of the violence and the possible pathways to peace. These findings will guide our final report to the President,” he explained.

Yilwatda calls for urgent government intervention

In his remarks, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda commended the House for intervening in the crisis, describing the situation as one that has devastated lives and crippled economic activity in Plateau state.

“We have lost countless lives and seen businesses shut down. Many now see Plateau as unsafe,” Yilwatda lamented.

He added that restoring peace was critical to reviving the state’s tourism and investment potential, Punch reported.

He urged the government to act swiftly on the committee’s recommendations once submitted.

Background of the investigation

The report of the panel investigating the Plateau killings is scheduled to be submitted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: @OrderPaper

Source: Twitter

The House of Representatives had set up the ad hoc committee on 31 March 2024, following a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by lawmakers Ishaya Lalu and Dalyop Chollom.

The motion, adopted during plenary presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, mandated the committee to investigate the root causes of the Plateau killings and propose practical measures for sustainable peace.

Ahmed affirmed that the committee’s final report would be “comprehensive, evidence-based, and solution-driven,” expressing confidence that its implementation would mark a turning point in Plateau’s long-standing security challenges.

Over 10 killed in Plateau state

Previously, Legit.ng reported that thirteen people have been confirmed dead following coordinated attacks on Rachas village in Heipang District and Rawuru village in Fan District, both in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Chairman of the council, Stephen Pwajok, described the late-night assaults on Tuesday, October 15, as “unprovoked and deeply regrettable.”

Speaking during the mass burial of the victims at Rachas village, Pwajok commiserated with the bereaved families and vowed that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to restore and sustain peace in the area.

Source: Legit.ng