Jos, Plateau State - Ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria, Istifanus Mwansat, special adviser on political matters to Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has clarified that his principal has not yet defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Reacting to a report credited to him which claimed that Governor Mutfwang had defected to APC, Istifanus, in an interview with Daily Trust on Thursday, December 11, said the governor is still weighing options and consulting party leaders before taking a final position on defection.
'Mutfwang has not decamped yet'
The aide dismissed the claim that the governor had already decamped to the ruling APC, insisting that Mutfwang has not left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Mwansat clarified:
“Discussion is on. Discussion is on is not the same thing with he has decamped. It is an option that is on the table. Discussion is in that direction. At the moment, he has not decamped. He is consulting and discussing with stakeholders at different levels.
“When you said he has decamped, it means everything has been concluded. It means he has registered with the APC and resigned from the PDP. That has not taken place. That has not happened. I didn’t say Mutfwang has decamped."
Mutfwang: 'Only God, electorate decide'
Legit.ng recalls that during an event at the banquet hall of the government house in Jos in October 2025, the Plateau governor admitted that he was facing pressure from political figures to defect from the PDP to the APC.
Mutfwang said only God and the electorate who voted him into office can determine his political direction.
The governor had asked:
“But I told them that only two people can authorise me to change my party — one is the God of heaven, and the other is you, the people. Have you asked me to go anywhere?”
The audience responded with a loud “No”.
Plateau governor quashes YPP rumours
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Plateau state government firmly denied rumours claiming Governor Mutfwang defected to the Young Progressives Party (YPP).
Officials described the speculation as “a blatant lie” and urged citizens to ignore the falsehood.
The governor stressed his focus on development projects.
