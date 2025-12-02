The National President of Jasawa Community Development Association (JCDA), Yawale Muhammad, said 4 700 Muslims have been killed during the crisis in Plateau State

Muhammad said there are mass graves at Jos Zaria road Muslims cemetery, Narkuta Muslims cemetery, Dadin Kowa Muslims cemetery, Yelwan Shendam Muslim Cemetery, and others

He said the association has documented the number of Muslims who were killed in different crises since 2001 in Plateau State

Jos, Plateau State - The Muslim community in Jos, the Plateau state capital, said over 4,700 have been killed in various crises in the area and the state at large.

The community said the crisis, which started in 2001, has claimed the lives of thousands of men and women, young and old, across various LGAs of the state.

A prayer session is organized every November 28, at the Jos Central Mosque, for the repose of those who lost their lives after the 2008 local government election.

As reported by Daily Trust, the community held a 17th commemoration prayer on Friday, November 28, 2025.

The National President of Jasawa Community Development Association (JCDA), Yawale Muhammad, said in 2001, over 700 Muslims were killed.

Muhammad said hundreds were attacked in 2002 in Eto Baba, Jos, while the 2004 Yelwa-Shendam crisis added at least 700 fatalities to the toll.

He said said they have documented the number of Muslims that were killed from the crises in 2001, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2010, and others.

The JCDA said they have mass graves at Jos Zaria road Muslims cemetery, Narkuta Muslims cemetery, Dadin Kowa Muslims cemetery, Yelwan Shendam Muslim Cemetery, and others.

“One of the episodes occurred in 2008, when post-election unrest in Jos resulted in over 1,000 Muslim deaths, followed by the 2010 multi-location attacks, including Dutse Uku, Gero, Kuru Jenta, and other areas, where more than 2,000 Muslims were reportedly killed.

“In 2011, violence at the Rukuba Road Eid praying ground left 20 worshippers dead, while the 2021 Rukuba Road incident claimed hundreds of lives among Muslim travellers returning from a condolence visit to Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi. From our record, we have lost 4,700 people.”

Total number of people killed In Plateau

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Governor Caleb Mutfwang disclosed that nearly 12,000 people were killed and more than 420 communities were attacked in Plateau State between 2001 and May 2025.

He lamented that decades of violence led to mass displacement, destruction of farmlands, and loss of cultural and economic stability across affected communities.

The federal lawmakers, security experts, and civil society groups gathered at a Senate public hearing where calls were made for decentralised policing and stronger legislative action.

