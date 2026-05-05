A Nigerian man who graduated from the university in 2015 has shared a striking update about the lives of his former classmates

He revealed that out of about 50 men in his graduating set, fewer than 10 have been able to get married and start families

The man attributed the situation to the country's economic hardship and high cost of living, which has made saving for the future difficult

A Nigerian man has stirred conversations on social media after sharing a concerning update about the lives of his former classmates over a decade after graduation.

The man, identified on X as @ashiedu_victor, reflected on how life has treated his set 11 years after they left the university.

A Nigerian man who graduated in 2015 speaks about the current life of his coursemates. Photo credit: @ashiedu_victor/X

Source: Twitter

Graduate makes striking claims about classmates

Victor disclosed that he was among the lucky few who could make enough money to start a family within five years of leaving school. He noted that many of his peers still look up to him because they are struggling to achieve the same milestone.

In his words:

"I can tell you for a fact that of about 50 guys in my class, we are not up to 10 that are married and have started a family. I am among the lucky few that could make some money to start a family within 5 years after graduation".

The graduate explained in the X post that some of his former classmates are single because they cited financial constraints as the main barrier. He lamented the rising prices of goods, which he said have made meaningful saving nearly impossible for many.

He added:

"One cannot save meaningfully because all income goes to eating. The prices of everything has so gone up that even those who earn cannot boldly keep some, because na who chop de stay alive".

Reactions as graduate laments colleagues' lives

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

@Dannyj04c said:

"When they Youths finally realise that Government and politics hold the keys to their future they will come out to vote in mass or hunt down the politicians if need be."

@oladejograce said:

"People are tired, frustrated. Like so much hopelessness everywhere."

@Lekan5050 said:

"It will happen when we stop being a coward."

Lady in UK breaks down monthly expenses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, Pascaline Kelechi, residing in the United Kingdom, gave netizens insight into her monthly living costs.

Source: Legit.ng