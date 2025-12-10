Governor Siminalayi Fubara has reacted to the rumours of an imminent showdown between him and the Rivers State House of Assembly

Ahoada–Omoku, Rivers State - Governor Siminalayi Fubara has denied the rumour of a rift between him and federal or state lawmakers from Rivers State.

Governor Fubara insisted that claims of strained relations between him and the lawmakers are unfounded.

Governor Fubara dismisses insinuations that he was avoiding Rivers lawmakers.

The governor, who newly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), disclosed that arrangements had already been made for a meeting with the lawmakers.

Fubara dismissed the insinuations that he was avoiding the lawmakers.

As reported by Channels Television, he stated this on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at the commissioning of the 28.4-kilometre Ahoada–Omoku Road.

According to Fubara, the plan was for the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, along with elder statesman Ferdinand Alabraba and other leaders, to convene the session.

The governor said those alleging that he declined to meet with the lawmakers or rejected proposals relating to them “are not telling the truth.”

“I'm not avoiding the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly. We were supposed to meet, but the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, hasn't set up a meeting yet.”

Governor Fubara used the event to call on Rivers people to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu.

Nigerians react as Fubara addresses rumour

@abuagoody

Don't mind yeye people ranting on Social media. Don't follow social media people, they're deceivers. They will push you into fire & abandon you there to burn. Work together with the Rivers State House of Assembly. Be loyal & obedient to your political leader.

@KingnoelC

Lmaoo, you're talking about things that don't hold water, lmaoo like these are perfecting plans and digging the grave they're gonna push you into, can't you see the setup? Smh.

@unogwudon

So Wike is the leader of the house...Lol

@DjNazMd

A sitting Governor is waiting for a non-Governor to fix a meeting

Governor Fubara seeks support for Tinubu in Rivers state ahead of the 2027 election.

Fubara mentions how the PDP offended him

Recall that Governor Fubara disclosed that if not for President Tinubu, he would have become a former governor.

The Rivers governor made the disclosure while announcing his defection from the PDP to the APC in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Tuesday, December 9.

Governor Fubara also shaded the PDP during his speech, stating that he was abandoned by the party during his challenges in the state.

Rivers lawmakers launch fresh attack on Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that members of Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, launched a fresh attack on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

This came barely two months after the suspension of the emergency rule and the reinstatement of democratic structures in the state.

Rivers lawmakers during their 31st Legislative Sitting blasted the administration of Governor Fubara, describing it as a sad commentary.

