The Plateau State Government has firmly denied rumours claiming Governor Caleb Mutfwang defected to the Young Progressives Party

Officials described the speculation as “a blatant lie” and urged citizens to ignore the falsehood

The governor reaffirmed his loyalty to the People’s Democratic Party, stressing his focus on development projects

The Plateau State Government has dismissed persistent rumours suggesting that Governor Caleb Mutfwang had defected to the Young Progressives Party.

In a statement released on November 14, the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Government House, Dr Gyang Bere, described the claim as “a blatant lie, a shameless concoction peddled by desperate mischief makers” aimed at creating confusion and misleading citizens.

Plateau State Government dismisses defection rumours, reaffirming Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s loyalty to the PDP. Photo credit: Caleb Muftwang/X

Source: Twitter

Bere reaffirmed that Governor Mutfwang remained committed to his duties and “has not defected to any party.” He stressed:

“Governor Mutfwang has not defected to the Young Progressives Party. Where and when there is any change in status, be assured that Governor Mutfwang will utilise official and verified communication channels to inform the people of Plateau State and all well-wishers.”

Government urges citizens to ignore false claim

The government called on supporters and residents to disregard the false claim and remain focused on the governor’s development projects and people-centred initiatives.

“We urge supporters, well-wishers, and all patriotic citizens of Plateau State to disregard this falsehood in its entirety. Remain steadfast, vigilant, and united in the collective mission of safeguarding and advancing the Plateau project,” the statement said.

It added: “Rest assured that under Governor Mutfwang’s purposeful and visionary leadership, Plateau State remains safe, stable, and steadily rising brighter, stronger, and more resilient.”

Reactions to defection rumours

Rumours of the governor’s defection had persisted for months, with reactions split among members of the All Progressives Congress. Some welcomed the alleged move while others rejected it, according to reports.

However, Governor Mutfwang, who was elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, insisted again on Friday that he remained in the party.

Who is Caleb Muftwang?

Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang is the Governor of Plateau State, Nigeria, elected in May 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was born on March 12, 1965, in Wussasa, Zaria, and trained as a lawyer at the University of Jos before being called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989.

Mutfwang previously served as Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area, where he gained recognition for his grassroots leadership.

Since becoming governor, he has focused on stability, inclusive governance, and development projects aimed at improving the lives of Plateau citizens. He is widely regarded as pragmatic and visionary.

APC woos Plateau Governor Mutfwang

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North Central region has begun consultations to woo Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Stakeholders of the party disclosed that the move to win over people of like minds as the governor was necessary if the APC hoped to reclaim Plateau state.

This was disclosed in a letter addressed to the APC national secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, which was made available to the press on Monday, July 22.

Source: Legit.ng