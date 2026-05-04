A teacher has gone viral on social media for showcasing her electrifying dance moves in front of her students

A video captured the young woman dancing with abandon as students watched her steps in amazement

While posting the clip on TikTok, the teacher noted that she was very free with her students, just as she was with her biological children

A teacher attracted attention online after a clip of her energetic dancing during school hours was shared.

The footage showed her performing lively steps in a classroom while her students looked on with surprise.

Teacher shows off her dance moves in class. Photo credit: @samonomibre23/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Teacher dances energetically in class

The moment appeared to have happened during a break period, and it quickly gained attention on social media.

Identified as @samonomibre23 on TikTok, the teacher uploaded the video herself and explained that she enjoyed a relaxed relationship with her learners.

She compared her approach with them to the way she interacted with her own children at home, indicating that she maintained the same level of openness and familiarity in both settings.

Her intention was to show that learning environments could include moments of fun alongside formal instruction.

She said:

"Just a little fun tim during break. I am very free with my students, just the way am free with my kids."

Teacher captured on camera dancing energetically in class. Photo credit: @samonomibre23/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the clip, she danced alongside a male pupil while other students observed their dance steps.

The boy made playful remarks aimed at those who often warned him that they would inform his teacher about his activities.

He noted that such warnings were pointless because his teacher was equally playful and stylish.

He used a colloquial term (swaggalicious) to describe her personality, implying that she was fashionable and not strict.

Reactions as teacher dances with students

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Michael Grace Olubunmi Adebanj said:

"How wish dis is how our teachers relates with us back in the days, we for no dey fail."

@PRIZOEINANA said:

"This is not ethical in as much there should be teacher-student cordial relationship boundaries should be respected."

@authentic EvRah said:

"Mama have won the challenge I want to do small thing for mama is she using opay if yes she should continue using it it's a good app."

@Mr anonymous said:

"Our own teacher that time na to de ask us “is your mother better than me” over every little thing for class."

@Damilola Adekoya Alalade said:

"The people that introduce this app will leave long ,when ever one get board or sad just buy data u will laugh away ur sorrow."

@VIP ELLEGAL WIFE OF MARK LORO said:

"Our teachers used to be so serious like as if we shall be presidents and ministers yet we are here doing music and selling tomatoes in the market."

@pretty pie reacted:

"Does it mean that during our time there was not enough teachers so we were taught by military or??? Coz I don't understand."

@Ayomi reacted:

"That doesn’t justify she is not strict when it comes to learning period. Love you mama all work without play makes students?"

@Nelly special added:

"My math's teacher go even enter class, first do us testing with one one stroke of cane,then if you make small noise, your own don finish."

@Joeylaw8 added:

"As a student taught by this teacher, why won't I adore her, I will to be present all the time in school, feel more comfortable to talk to as my counselor,go help her do some house chores,I go too like this teacher bcoz she'll make learning easier for me. hugs from afar ma'am."

See the post below:

Nigerian woman dances while teaching

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman showed her creative skills by dancing and teaching nursery pupils in a private school.

Her playful method of teaching made her class very interesting, as the children responded to her happily.

Source: Legit.ng