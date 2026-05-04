Governor Seyi Makinde expressed confidence that the PDP would win Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election during a party meeting in Abuja

He urged party members to remain united, stating that the PDP was positioned to secure victories across all elective levels

A 13-member caretaker committee was approved to manage party affairs as part of ongoing restructuring efforts

Governor Seyi Makinde has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party is on course to secure victory in Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election.

He spoke on Monday, May 4, during the 103rd National Executive Committee meeting of a faction of the party in Abuja.

Governor Seyi Makinde addressed PDP stakeholders at a meeting in Abuja. Photo: FB/SeyiMakinde

Source: Facebook

Makinde told party members and stakeholders that the PDP remains capable of regaining power across all levels. He urged members to remain united as preparations for the next election cycle continue.

“We should write it down. This gathering will produce House of Assembly members, will produce House of Representatives members, will produce Senators, will produce Governors and will produce the next President,” he said.

The meeting also focused on internal party structure. Leaders present approved the formation of a caretaker committee to manage the affairs of the faction.

Former minister Tanimu Turaki was named chairman of the 13-member committee, while Taofeek Arapaja was appointed secretary. The decision followed a motion raised and supported by party officials at the gathering.

Other members drawn from different regions were also announced as part of the interim leadership team. The move is part of ongoing efforts within the PDP to reorganise and strengthen its structure ahead of the general elections.

S’Court judgment: Makinde, Bala, PDP BoT, NEC hold meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and his counterpart in Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, alongside members of the party's Board of Trustees and the factional National Working Committee, held a closed-door meeting in Abuja following the Supreme Court ruling on the party's leadership crisis.

PDP leaders meet in Abuja as Supreme Court ruling deepens party leadership crisis. Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The PDP leaders were said to have met at Bauchi House in Asokoro, Abuja, shortly after the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday, April 30.

The high-level meeting was attended by the BoT members, the national assembly caucus, the national executive committee, the national caucus, state chairmen and members of the ex officio.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, announced that the BoT would take over the affairs of the party until the formation of a substantive caretaker committee.

Peter Obi hold closed door meeting with Makinde

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, held a closed-door meeting with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Government House in Ibadan.

The meeting, which took place behind closed doors, is believed to be connected to ongoing political consultations ahead of the 2027 general election.

Sources indicated that discussions may centre on Obi’s future political plans and possible alliances as stakeholders begin early engagements.

Source: Legit.ng