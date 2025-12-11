Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Nuhu Sada, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for member Kaduna State House of Assembly, representing Zaria Kewaye Constituency in the 2025 by-election, has described Nasir El-Rufai as 'untouchable'.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, December 11, Sada said that El-Rufai’s dutifulness to his parents sets him apart from his detractors. According to him, 'El-Rufai's respect, love, and humanity make a true leader.'

He shared a photo of the former Kaduna state governor helping his elderly mother in a wheelchair in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. It is unclear when the photo was taken.

Sada also commented on the possibility of El-Rufai becoming Nigeria's president in the 2027 elections, even though the ex-governor had ruled himself out of the race.

In many faith traditions, including Islam and Christianity, being dutiful to one's parents is considered a deeply spiritual obligation and an act of worship.

Sada tweeted with an accompanying picture:

“Malam Nasir @elrufai with his mother in Madinatul Munawwara. This is why Malam is not untouchable, and he will never be untouchable (sic). May the Almighty continue to bless him our incoming president in 2027.”

Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai is an experienced politician in Nigeria and popular in the northern region. He served as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023. He was the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007.

El-Rufai also served between November 1999 and June 2023 as the director-general and chief executive of the Federal Privatisation Agency - the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

He is a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former deputy national secretary of the party.

The ex-Kaduna governor defected to the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition in July 2025, citing irreconcilable differences with the APC. The 65-year-old was briefly a member of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP), but officially teamed up with ADC in November.

