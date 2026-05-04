The court fixed May 28 for the hearing of a suit that aims to force the Inspector-General of Police to the drawing board over Mohbad’s death

The suit requested the police to invite and grill everyone last seen with the deceased regarding the controversial circumstances of his quick burial

Break the Silence Foundation is leading the charge, asking the court to compel security agencies to perform their statutory duties under the Police Act 2020

Nearly three years after the tragic passing of fast-rising Nigerian singer Mohbad, a fresh legal move has reignited national attention on the unresolved case.

On Monday, May 4, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja fixed May 28 for the hearing of a suit seeking to compel the Nigeria Police Force to reopen its investigation into the singer’s death.

The case, filed by the Registered Trustees of Break the Silence Foundation, is pushing for what it described as a “thorough, diligent and impartial” probe into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s passing in September 2023.

Presiding judge, Justice James Omotosho, adjourned the matter after counsel to the applicant, Tunde Falola, confirmed that all respondents had been properly served.

The respondents include the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command.

May 28 is fixed for the hearing of a suit that aims to force the IGP to the drawing board over Mohbad’s death. Photos: Mohbad.

Source: Instagram

At the heart of the case is a request for an order of mandamus — a legal directive compelling authorities to perform their statutory duties under the Police Act 2020.

Among those listed are his wife, Omowumi Cynthia Aloba; his father, Joseph Aloba; and other close associates. The foundation also questioned the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s burial, which reportedly took place without prior police clearance.

The group is further asking the court to compel law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable if evidence supports such action.

Mohbad's father considers transferring DNA case

Meanwhile, Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has shared his plans to ask his lawyer about the possibilities of transferring his ongoing DNA legal battle with the late singer's widow, Wunmi, from Lagos to Ekiti state.

In a video shared via Mobhad's father's TikTok page on Saturday, March 21, 2026, Aloba shared what his lawyer found about the DNA facilities presented in court by the welfare officer and Wunmi’s lawyer.

According to Aloba, the facilities submitted were fake. He further alleged that there was a powerful person behind the scenes trying to frustrate the case.

Mohbad's father also appealed to Lagos state to step in, stating that without the DNA test, the singer couldn't be buried.

The suit requests the police to invite and grill everyone last seen with Mohad, including his wife. Photos: Mohbad.

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father makes allegation against Wunmi

Legit.ng also reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who was Mohbad's mother.

In a video, Aloba claimed the widow of his son is responsible for the singer's demise.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she takes his life, she cannot take the lives of every member of his family.

Source: Legit.ng