Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami dismissed terror financing claims as baseless and politically motivated

He stated that no security agency ever investigated or invited him over terrorism financing

He cited key anti-money laundering and terrorism prevention reforms under his tenure

FCT, Abuja - Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has broken his silence after being named in a publication alleging links to terrorism financing, firmly rejecting the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 5, Malami said the report mischievously attempted to associate him with individuals described as terror suspects or alleged financiers without any factual or legal foundation.

The ex-Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, addresses allegations that he sponsors terrorism in Nigeria. Photo credit: @aamalamiSAN

Source: Twitter

Malami rejects allegations as unfounded

Reacting to the claims, via X, he former justice minister described the report as misleading and damaging, insisting that no security agency has ever investigated or invited him over terrorism financing.

“First, I state clearly and unequivocally that I have never at any time been accused, invited, interrogated, investigated or charged by any security, law-enforcement, regulatory or intelligence agency, within or outside Nigeria, in respect of terrorism financing or any related offence,” Malami said.

He added that even the retired military officer cited in the publication did not directly accuse him of financing terrorism.

“Secondly, even the retired military officer cited as the principal source in the said publication categorically admitted that he was not accusing me, or other named individuals, of financing terrorism,” he stated.

Malami: ‘Claims were distorted for political motives’

Malami said the source only made vague references to alleged “business” or “institutional” relationships involving some suspects, but these remarks were blown out of proportion by the framing of the report.

“That important clarification was, unfortunately, overshadowed by a headline and framing capable of misleading well-meaning members of the public into drawing inaccurate and damaging conclusions which was unfortunately politically manipulated by my political opponents,” he said.

He warned that associating individuals with terrorism through innuendo was dangerous and irresponsible.

“Terrorism financing is a grave crime with devastating consequences for national security and human life. Any attempt, whether by direct allegation or indirect innuendo, to associate an individual with such an offence must be grounded in verifiable facts, due process and lawful findings,” Malami added.

Ex-minister highlights anti-terror finance reforms

To counter the allegations, Malami drew attention to his record in office, citing major reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s fight against money laundering and terrorism financing.

He listed the establishment of an independent Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the enactment of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, dismisses claims that he sponsors terrorism. Photo credit: @aamalamiSAN

Source: Facebook

“These reforms improved coordination among agencies such as the NFIU, the Central Bank of Nigeria and law-enforcement bodies, and contributed to Nigeria’s eventual removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list.

“During my tenure as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, I worked with other arms of government and relevant institutions to strengthen, not weaken, Nigeria’s legal and institutional framework against money laundering and the financing of terrorism," he said.

Call for responsible reporting on security matters

Malami noted that regular engagement with a wide range of individuals was a normal feature of public service and should not be twisted into evidence of criminal conduct.

He urged media organisations to exercise restraint and responsibility in reporting issues bordering on national security, warning that careless reporting could damage reputations and weaken public confidence in state institutions.

Malami reaffirmed his commitment to the rule of law and Nigeria’s international obligations, adding that he reserves the right to seek legal redress over any publication that misrepresents his role in the fight against terrorism financing.

EFCC summons Malami

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami for an interview at its Abuja headquarters.

The invitation was issued in a letter dated November 24 and signed by Sunday Atiba Ofen Imu on behalf of EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede.

Source: Legit.ng