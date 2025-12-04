A cleric Sheikh Gumi posted a fiery prayer calling for divine punishment on sponsors of violence

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has made a strongly worded prayer on social media calling for divine retribution against those he alleges are behind the country’s persistent bloodshed.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 4, titled “My prayer today”, the cleric urged God to expose and punish anyone, within or outside Nigeria, who sponsors, benefits from, or silently encourages acts of violence across the country.

Fiery prayer sparks widespread reactions

In the post, Gumi wrote:

“Ya Allah! Whoever initiated or is behind this insecurity and bloodbath in Nigeria, whether foreign or citizen, or has any benefit, material or otherwise, or is even happy that people are being killed, or willingly did nothing to stop it, may by Your divine power be exposed and Your anger poured upon them and punished immediately without harm to the innocent. Amin. Say Amin!”

The prayer immediately triggered a wave of reactions from supporters and critics alike, with many users engaging the cleric directly in the comments section.

Critics accuse cleric of indirect encouragement

One social media user, Sani Badamasi, challenged the cleric’s past approach to the crisis, writing:

“Let me tell you something, you may not know with all due respect, sir, telling the bandits that they were cheated is part of encouragement, sympathising with them is also part of it, not only giving them weapons or money. There are some words that are more dangerous than weapons.”

Gumi, however, offered a brief response, simply replying: “Just say Amin.”

Supporters echo prayer against sponsors of violence

Another commenter, Endless Joe, expressed support for the cleric’s position, writing:

“Yes, I agree with this your prayers, anyone who in one way or the other is trying to speak or has spoken in favour of the enemies of Nigeria AKA ‘Bandits’ will not see the end of this year.”

In response, Gumi wrote:

“Amin to all the enemies of Nigeria, bandits included. Ok. Say Ameen to my prayer too!”

Long-standing controversy over role in security discourse

Sheikh Gumi has for years remained a controversial figure in Nigeria’s security debate due to his role as an informal intermediary between the government and armed groups operating in the North-West.

In November, he reportedly lashed out at those calling for his arrest over his continued public commentary on banditry and national security.

Some critics have accused him of shielding bandits and terrorists by advocating dialogue instead of the use of force.

