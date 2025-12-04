Nigeria’s National Assembly intensified its fight against insecurity, demanding the public naming and prosecution of terrorism financiers

Senators pushed for capital punishment for kidnappers and their enablers, classifying such crimes as terrorism

The House of Representatives echoed the call, warning that rising abductions of pupils and worshippers must be urgently addressed

The National Assembly on Wednesday called for the public naming and prosecution of terrorism financiers in Nigeria as the Federal Government explored new measures to tackle the worsening insecurity across the country.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives pressed for the exposure of terrorism financiers during their plenary sessions, describing it as a crucial step in addressing the security crisis.

Senate seeks death penalty for kidnappers

According to PUNCH, the Senate went further, demanding capital punishment for kidnappers and anyone who finances, enables or provides information to them. Lawmakers debated amendments to the 2022 Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, with the proposal sponsored by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele.

The bill sought to classify kidnapping, hostage-taking and related crimes as terrorism, granting security agencies wider powers to track, disrupt and prosecute criminal networks nationwide.

The debate dominated Wednesday’s plenary, drawing contributions from senators including Adams Oshiomhole, Orji Uzor Kalu and Minority Leader Abba Moro.

After hours of deliberation, the Senate unanimously approved the amendment bill for further legislative work and referred it to the Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, National Security and Intelligence, and Interior. The committees were expected to report back within two weeks.

Kidnapping described as terrorism

Leading the debate, Bamidele said the purpose was to “designate kidnapping, hostage-taking and related offences as acts of terrorism and prescribe the death penalty for such offences without option of fine or alternative sentence.” He warned that kidnapping had evolved into “coordinated, commercialised and militarised acts of violence perpetrated by organised criminal groups.”

“Kidnapping has instilled widespread fear in communities; undermined national economic activities and agricultural output; interrupted children’s education; bankrupted families forced to pay ransom; overstretched our security forces, and claimed countless innocent lives,” he lamented.

According to him, the brutality associated with kidnapping “now carry all the characteristics of terrorism,” making it necessary to treat the offence under the counter-terrorism framework. He added that the bill would empower security agencies with “broader operational authority, intelligence capabilities, and prosecutorial tools” to pursue terrorists and their enablers.

Senators back tougher measures

Bamidele stressed that the death penalty would apply not only to kidnappers but also to “their informants, logistics providers, harbourers, transporters, and anyone who knowingly assists, facilitates, or supports kidnapping operations,” adding that “attempt, conspiracy or incitement to kidnap attracts the same penalty.”

“Nigerians are kidnapped on highways, in schools, in homes, on farms and in markets,” he said. “This is not a mere crime. It is terrorism in its purest form.”

Backing the amendment, Oshiomhole criticised deradicalisation programmes for terror suspects, arguing that many offenders returned to crime. “We should not continue with deradicalisation programmes again,” he said. “No more de-radicalisation. If you are caught and convicted for acts of terrorism, then the penalty should be death.”

Kalu also supported the bill, insisting that informants and sponsors of kidnappers must “face the consequence.” He said, “Nigerians have suffered at the hands of kidnappers. Young girls have been rap ed. Women have become widows for no reason. This must not continue again.”

Senate Minority Leader Moro described the bill as “a unanimous decision of the Senate,” noting that capital punishment was necessary “with the hope that kidnappers will face the penalty.” Senator Victor Umeh condemned the rising trend of abductions and the killing of victims even after ransom payments, urging scrutiny of financial institutions aiding such crimes.

Insecurity debate follows church attack

Last week, the Senate debated a motion following the November 18, 2025 attack on Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, in Ekiti LGA of Kwara State, where gunmen killed two worshippers and abducted 38 others. Although all victims were later rescued, lawmakers said the incident exposed the spread of insurgent cells into the South and worsening insecurity in rural communities.

The motion, sponsored by Senator Yisa Ashiru, was titled ‘Urgent Need to Address Escalating Insecurity in Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger States and Strengthen National Security Frameworks.’ Senators also raised concerns over rising school abductions, which had led to shutdowns in parts of Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, and all 47 Federal Unity Colleges nationwide.

House of representatives joins call

During plenary, the House of Representatives also called for the public naming and prosecution of terrorism financiers. The resolution followed the consideration of its draft security report during a session presided over in part by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

On Tuesday, the House had dedicated its entire plenary to a national debate on the rising insecurity, following the kidnapping of hundreds of school pupils and church worshippers in different parts of the country.

