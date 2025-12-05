Prominent Nigerian Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, claimed that foreign powers are backing bandits and terrorists in Nigeria

Speaking with the BBC, the cleric emphasised that peace with bandits requires addressing the root causes of insecurity, warning that the military must apply force where necessary

Gumi also stressed that forgiveness and reconciliation can reduce suffering while promoting societal peace

Kaduna, Nigeria - Prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Mahmud Abubakar Gumi, has claimed that wealthy foreign actors are allegedly supporting terrorists and bandits in Nigeria, contributing to the recent spike in insecurity across the country.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa, the cleric pointed to the worsening security situation in several regions as evidence of international involvement.

Foreign powers are helping terrorists in Nigeria - Sheik Gumi. Photo credit: Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

Source: Twitter

Gumi noted that while some areas, like the Abuja-Kaduna highway, had seen significant improvement, violence and attacks have recently resurfaced.

He, however, said that many farmers have now returned to farming in the Birnin Gwari area, unlike what was previously possible.

"We have long being accusing these terrorists and religious extremists that are using their tools, and we have come to realize that they are being helped from the western countries."

"It is powerful, wealthy foreigners who are able to interfere in the affairs of countries. This is something that is being talked about a lot in the world."

On the recent increase in attacks, Gumi emphasised that corruption and complicity within the system have worsened the crisis.

There are two types of people who do things without any wonder, the madman and the ignorant. There is nothing you can say that can explain away the fact that corruption is real, it does not exist,” he said.

Regarding the recent increase in security-related attacks and violence in Nigeria, Gumi said It is not surprising that when Nigeria is accused of something, a conflict erupts to demonstrate that this is the case.

Gumi insists on peace with bandits

Commenting on the statement made by the new Nigerian Minister of Defence, retired General CG Musa, that there is no peace with the bandits, Sheikh Gumi said that he was right because the military should not be lenient.

"They too should know that peace is not possible without force," he said

Gumi stressed that his efforts to reconcile with bandits are guided by religious principles and a desire for peace, not support for criminal activity.

Sheikh Ahmad Mahmud Abubakar Gumi claims that foreign and powerful interests are backing bandits and terrorists in Nigeria. Photo credit: Dr Ahmad Gumi

Source: Facebook

He added that people should not be led to believe that he supports the bandits, because even Islam does not support violence.

His words:

"Everyone knows them. But what is not talked about is this. Why did the people we used to live with peacefully become a nuisance to us and a plague in our society? There is a reason."

"That is, everything they do is waste. But who in their right mind would tell them not to do it? We who tried to go in and tell them that this is haram, that taking people's property is haram, that seizing is haram, had that government not supported us, this chapter would have been over by now."

"Unless the root cause of this conflict is addressed, it will continue," the cleric said.

Gumi speaks on Nnamdi Kanu

Regarding the leader of the outlawed secessionist group, Nnamdi Kanu, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court after being found guilty of terrorism, the cleric said that it was the issue of peace that prompted him to offer forgiveness to the Kanu leader.

The prominent cleric said that as long as Kanu accepts his terms, shows remorse for his actions, repents, and orders his men to lay down their weapons, he will certainly ask for forgiveness, as he is demanding reconciliation with the bandits.

"We always ask for forgiveness because forgiveness reduces the suffering of other people." he said.

The scholar gave examples of how President Shehu Shagari pardoned Ojukwu over the civil war that killed over two million people, and how President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua pardoned insurgents in the Niger Delta region.

