Orji Uzor Kalu alleged that politicians sponsored recent killings and abductions to destabilise President Tinubu

He said both local and foreign actors fuelled insecurity as part of a coordinated political agenda

Kalu expressed confidence in Tinubu’s response and assured that efforts to rescue abducted victims were underway

Former Abia state governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has alleged that politicians are behind the recent spike in killings and abductions across the country.

He further claimed the attacks are part of an orchestrated plan to destabilise President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Kalu argued that the pattern of violence suggests a coordinated political agenda rather than random criminal acts.

“What we are seeing is always a routine, something that goes with the elections. When you have an election, people will try to pressure the government in power for all kinds of things to start happening. And you can remember when President Jonathan was here, a similar thing happened," he said

Kalu declined to name those he believes are behind the orchestrated violence but insisted that the motive was to ensure Tinubu fails in office.

Local and foreign forces blamed

The former governor said the insecurity ravaging many parts of the country is being driven by a combination of local actors and foreign interests seeking to weaken the government.

“The terrorists and the bandits are orchestrated by some members of the international community and local people who really want to destabilise the government,” he stated.

According to him, the current situation mirrors previous election cycles where heightened insecurity was allegedly used to undermine sitting administrations.

Confidence in Tinubu’s response

Despite his concerns, Kalu expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s handling of the crisis, noting that the President had cancelled official engagements to focus exclusively on security matters following a series of major abductions.

“For the first time, you see the president cancelling all his engagements. Today is Sunday, and he faced security challenges. He faced everything about security,” he said.

Kalu assured Nigerians that efforts were ongoing to rescue abducted victims, including recently kidnapped schoolgirls.

“Those girls will be recovered. The government is making every effort to make sure these people are recovered,” he said.

He acknowledged that the country was experiencing “not the best of times.”

Calls for national vigilance

The Senate Chief Whip urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and patient as the government works to restore stability, insisting that the security challenges are part of a broader political manoeuvre aimed at disrupting national governance.

He warned that identifying and confronting the alleged sponsors of terrorism was crucial to dismantling the networks fuelling instability across the country.

Tinubu vows to take down bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had pledged the determination of his administration to end terrorism and banditry in northern Nigeria, saying no region would be allowed to 'bleed while the federal government watches.'

The remarks were delivered on November 22, during the 25th anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum in Kaduna, where the nation’s Commander-in-Chief was represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

