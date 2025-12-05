Timi Frank accused the Nigerian government of shielding terrorism financiers despite rising violence across the country

Growing criticism of the federal government’s approach to insecurity intensified on Friday as political activist Timi Frank accused authorities of shielding individuals linked to terrorism financing.

He said the country continued to face mounting violence because past and present administrations refused to take decisive action.

Frank, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, argued that steps recently taken by the United States had pushed Nigeria into reacting to issues it had long avoided.

US move triggered Nigerian response

He praised former President Donald Trump and members of the US Congress for measures that targeted Nigerians suspected of funding violent groups. He said their intervention forced Abuja to pay attention to matters it had neglected despite years of public pressure.

“I wish to thank President Trump and the good people of the United States who have shown sympathy and support for Nigerians at a time when terrorists and bandits threaten to overrun our nation,” he said.

He also commended US Senator Marco Rubio for announcing visa restrictions on individuals identified as sponsors of terrorism.

Frank described the move as proof that the US had shown greater commitment to Nigeria’s safety than its own leaders.

He maintained that the development marked the first major international action that compelled the government to respond, even if reluctantly.

According to him:

“if President Trump had not stepped in, Nigeria’s leaders would still be looking the other way.”

Frank accuses Tinubu of protecting terror financiers

Frank said the strongest evidence of government unwillingness to confront insecurity was its refusal to release the full list of terror financiers earlier obtained from authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

He alleged that the list had been in the government’s possession since the Buhari administration but had not been made public because some of the individuals were politically connected.

He argued that corruption and political alliances had weakened national security efforts. He said the government had the capacity to act but lacked the will to confront those fueling violence.

Frank raises concerns over intelligence sharing

Frank advised the US not to share sensitive information with Nigerian officials until the list of financiers was released and those responsible were prosecuted. He warned that there were individuals within the system who might compromise any intelligence shared.

He also criticised what he called reckless insensitivity in government spending. He said authorities continued to acquire expensive vehicles for political allies while citizens were being killed across several regions.

Frank, who serves as ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East as well as Senior Advisor to the GFCA USA, thanked US lawmakers Ted Cruz and Riley Moore for drawing attention to Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

He said their involvement had renewed hope for citizens desperate for protection.

