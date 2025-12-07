Prominent Nigerians recently reacted against media reports linking their names to terrorism financing

The denials followed a December 5 publication that revisited a 2021 probe into suspected financiers connected to Boko Haram convicts

While the investigation mentioned business ties, those named insisted the allegations were fabricated, misleading, and politically motivated

A recent report published on Sahara Reporters on December 5 revisited an investigation into 23 suspected terror financiers allegedly handling billions of naira linked to Boko Haram convicts.

Retired Maj. Gen. Danjuma Ali-Keffi, who led the probe, reportedly noted that some suspects had business connections with high-profile figures, including former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami and former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Some of the people on the list have rejected the reports. Below is a list of prominent Nigerians who publicly reacted after their names were mentioned.

Godwin Emefiele

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, strongly denied allegations linking him to terrorism financing. He described the claim as mischievous and malicious.

Reacting to media reports, Emefiele issued a statement on Saturday, December 6, 2025, declaring: “categorically and unequivocally that this claim is entirely fabricated, baseless, and a deliberate attempt to malign my name, mislead the public, and sow confusion for motives best known only to the publishers and their sponsors.”

He added that the fight against terrorism was too important to be trivialised by irresponsible reporting, insisting that Nigerians deserved better than what he called “reckless misinformation.”

Abubakar Malami

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, also rejected insinuations of terrorism financing.

He clarified his position by citing his role in Nigeria’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing reforms, including the country’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

In his statement, Malami wrote:

“First, I state clearly and unequivocally that I have never at any time been accused, invited, interrogated, investigated or charged by any security, law-enforcement, regulatory or intelligence agency, within or outside Nigeria, in respect of terrorism financing or any related offence.”

He further explained that even the retired military officer cited in the report admitted he was not accusing him or others of financing terrorism, but only mentioned vague business connections.

Malami argued that the framing of the publication misled the public and was politically manipulated by his opponents to create damaging insinuations.

Tukur Buratai

Former Chief of Army Staff and current Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt.-General Tukur Buratai (rtd), also reacted to the reports. He said that the insinuation that he was connected “directly or indirectly” to terrorism financing was entirely fabricated.

Buratai stressed that the claim was inconsistent with facts and at odds with his lifelong commitment to defending Nigeria against terrorism.

His statement, signed on his behalf by former Army spokesperson Brig.-General Sani Kukasheka Usman, described the allegations as “false, unfounded, mischievous, and amount to a smear campaign deliberately designed to tarnish his name and reputation.”

The reactions from Emefiele, Malami, and Buratai highlighted strong denials of any involvement in terrorism financing.

Each of them described the reports as misleading, malicious, or fabricated, while stressing their records of service and commitment to Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng