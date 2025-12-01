The federal government says it is finally ready to name and expose those funding terrorism across Nigeria

Presidential aide Daniel Bwala says the Tinubu government is taking major security decisions alongside global partners as extremist threats shift toward the Sahel

He assured Nigerians that domestic efforts have intensified, and the identities of terror sponsors will be made public in the coming days

Abuja, Nigeria - The federal government says it is set to publicly reveal the names of individuals, groups, and financial networks responsible for bankrolling terrorism across Nigeria.

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, disclosed this during an interview on TVC on Sunday, December 1.

Tinubu govt set to expose terrorism financiers.

Source: Twitter

He said the administration has taken far-reaching decisions on national security, which will soon become evident to Nigerians.

He assured that Nigerians will soon see concrete actions, including the exposure of those sponsoring criminal groups destabilising various parts of the country.

“At home, the government is making far-reaching decisions. In the coming days, Nigerians will know who the terrorists are and those funding them,” he said.

Bwala explained that terrorism has evolved beyond local criminality and now operates as part of a wider international structure, requiring joint efforts among global powers to dismantle.

He noted that countries across regions are increasingly recognising the strategic importance of helping Nigeria curb extremist expansion.

“Since the events of 9/11, terrorism has been treated as a global security issue. Any nation where terrorists operate becomes a concern to the rest of the world,” Bwala said.

Bwala: Extremists shifted towards the Sahel region

According to him, extremist networks that once held ground in the Middle East have gradually shifted towards the Sahel region, creating dangerous hubs that threaten West African stability.

He said this development has prompted stronger commitments from international partners supporting Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts.

“The demand is now on the world governments to see how they can cooperate with Nigeria,” he added.

Bwala stressed that the Tinubu administration has intensified domestic intelligence and security operations aimed at disrupting terror financing channels.

Presidential aide Daniel Bwala says the Federal Government will soon unveil individuals and networks financing terrorism in Nigeria.

Source: Twitter

No genocide in Nigeria, says Bwala

Bwala said claims of genocide in Nigeria are unfounded, noting that respected global media outlets have independently established that the pattern of violence in the country does not target any religious group.

According to him, both Christians and Muslims have been victims of terror attacks, and President Bola Tinubu remains committed to protecting every Nigerian regardless of faith or ethnicity.

"The killings affect both Christians and Muslims, and his duty is to protect every Nigerian life. Under his watch, security deployments have been expanded, and joint operations have intensified." Bwala said

He added that the administration has strengthened nationwide security deployments and intensified joint operations across conflict-prone regions.

Bwala described this approach as evidence of “real leadership backed by real results,” emphasising that uncovering and disrupting terror financing is key to ending insecurity in the country.

FG once listed terrorism financiers in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that in 2024, Nigeria publicly named 21 individuals and six Bureau de Change entities as financiers of terrorism.

The move followed years of pressure from security experts and civil society groups, who have demanded transparency.

The list resurfaced in 2025 amid renewed global concern after remarks from US President Donald Trump

