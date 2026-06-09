A young Nigerian who revealed his dream of starting a poultry business and going into farming has received help

He met with a popular entrepreneur and made his plan known, also sharing documents as proof of his business plan

The entrepreneur promised him a large sum after seeing his plan and also promised to change his bank balance

A Nigerian man abroad who has a dream of going into farming and the poultry business gets double help after meeting a helper while abroad.

The individual could be seen in a video while at his daily job, and seconds after, a popular influencer known as Simon Squibb walked up to him, asking if he had a dream.

Nigerian youth gets help to launch farming business after meeting entrepreneur abroad. Photo Source: TikTok/simonsquibb

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man gets help to start business

Simon Squibb is known for walking up to strangers, asking them if they have a dream, and after which he offers help, which could be in different forms.

In the viral TikTok video, he walked up to a young Nigerian and asked if he had a dream.

The young Nigerian answered while revealing that he would like to invest in farming and the poultry business. Simon requested more explanation or understanding of his plans, but the man told Simon he was currently doing something. As a result of this, Simon asked that they meet another time.

The same video shows them meeting again and Simon asking about the dream of the young Nigerian.

He presented some documents to Simon, explaining the cost of what it would take for him to achieve his dream, and after hearing him speak, Simon asked him to add the necessary information, which would give him an exact figure of how much he needs for the investment.

In the video shared by @simonsquibb, the young man came out of the coffee shop and presented the full plan to Simon, who promised to give him a specific amount so he could start his farming and poultry business.

Young Nigerian gets major support to start poultry and farming business after sharing plan. Photo Source: TikTok/simonsquibb

Source: TikTok

The entrepreneur told the Nigerian man:

"Promise me you're going to do it, I'm going to give you the £,5000."

After he said this, the young man's wife spoke with Simon and thanked him for the support.

Seconds later, the bank balance of the individual was shown on his mobile phone, and this caught the attention of Simon, who again promised to change the bank balance.

He said:

"You only have £107 in your account, that's all the money you have in world? We're going to change that bank balance."

Reactions as Nigerian man abroad gets support

Hd laces|wigs|hair ventilation shared:

"My dream is to make tailored wigs for celebrity figures within and outside my country."

The Gabysons added:

"Simon Squibb, my dream is to become a professional shoe maker."

White Raven noted:

"I'm seeing this at a point when about quitting my government job to start farming also. This is a sign to proceed."

Fin wrote:

"I have a dream to start a car washing business then build up to a proper business I’m a young 13 year old."

G.O.D added:

"My dream is to be rich and help people just like you 🥺,it pains me seeing people suffer."

🌺MRS TOO🌺🌺 added:

"if I really had enough money I would start a clothing business been planning for almost a year now hope I can be able to start."

Goldenchinda noted:

"my dream,my ambition is to travel to europe with my family to work in a poultry farm coz thats what i do for a living...help us."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that kindhearted Nigerians came to the aid of a blind woman living alone in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The woman, who lost her husband and all her children, received support after her situation was shared online. Many people donated money and relief items such as food, gas, and a mattress to help her. Her story touched many Nigerians, who praised those who supported her.

Man rewards pepper seller who helped him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian pepper seller showed kindness to a customer who had trouble paying due to bank issues.

She allowed him to take his items and promised he could pay later. Later, the customer asked for her account details and sent her a large amount of money to appreciate her kindness. Her story went viral online, with many people praising her good heart.

Source: Legit.ng