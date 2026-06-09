INEC removes Turaki-faction PDP officials from its portal and replaces them with Wike-aligned executives

Updated portal now shows PDP leadership fully aligned with Wike-backed faction after earlier mixed recognition

Move is expected to shape internal PDP power balance and ongoing reconciliation efforts ahead of elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has updated its official portal, removing the names of Ahmed Yayari and Daniel Woyengikuro as National Treasurer and National Financial Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively.

They have been replaced with Odeyemi Mackson Oladiran and Eyim Donatus Henry, who are linked to the faction associated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

PDP leadership alignment clarified

The development further consolidates the leadership structure of the PDP as reflected on INEC’s platform, following months of internal disputes over control of key national offices.

INEC had earlier recognised Abdulrahman Mohammed as National Chairman and Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, a move already seen as aligning with the Wike-backed faction.

However, the previous inclusion of officials from the Turaki-backed bloc had created uncertainty within the party’s administrative records.

Full alignment on INEC portal

With the latest adjustment, all listed PDP national executives on the INEC portal now reflect individuals associated with the Wike-aligned leadership structure.

A party insider described the development as a significant clarification of the commission’s position on the matter, noting that it may help reduce internal disputes over official recognition.

While reactions continue to trail the update, INEC has yet to issue an additional formal statement beyond the portal adjustment.

The update is expected to have implications for ongoing internal reconciliation efforts within the PDP ahead of future electoral activities.

Wike's ally joins APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Kingsley Chinda, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, has finally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker attributed his decision to dump the PDP to the lingering internal crisis and leadership struggle rocking the party. He said the development has weakened the unity within the PDP and affected effective political coordination ahead of the next general election.

Source: Legit.ng