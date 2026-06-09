Dele Momodu revealed Peter Obi's rejection of collaboration with Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 elections

Momodu cites global political examples to highlight the benefits of political alliances in challenging leadership

Obi believes he holds greater popularity than Atiku, according to Momodu's account during a recent interview

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, said Peter Obi rejected his suggestion to work with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Momodu said the 2027 Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate said that he was more popular than Atiku.

He said he advised Obi to consider working with Atiku to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Nigeria.

The renowned journalist and publisher said he cited examples from Ghanaian and American politics.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while speaking during an interview on Symfoni TV on Monday, June 8, 2026.

“In one of the visits, I told Peter, ‘Try and work with Atiku.’ I gave him copious examples that if Mahama were not a vice president to Atta Mills, maybe he would never have become President of Ghana because he came from the minority, just like Jonathan of Nigeria.

“I gave him the example of America, where even though Biden was much older than Obama, he still came back to become President because he was able to demonstrate his capacity.

“You have only been a governor of a state, but Peter told me that he’s more popular than Atiku. I swear to God. If you see him, ask him if I lied against him.”

Labour Party warns NDC of Peter Obi, supporters

Recall that the Labour Party warned NDC's Dickson against an alliance with Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 elections.

LP chairman Abure accused Obi's supporters of seeking control over political parties.

Abure advised Dickson to prioritise loyalty and avoid repeating past mistakes with Obi's followers.

“How Political Interests Undermined Peter Obi’s Stronghold”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that political analyst Tunde Simon criticised South-East actors for undermining Peter Obi's movement ahead of the 2027 elections;

The exclusion of Uchenna Harris Okonkwo raised concerns over loyalty and integrity within the South-East political elite.

Simon warned that betrayal and exclusion threaten the future of political reform in the South-East.

Source: Legit.ng