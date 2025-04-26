Pro-Nyesom Wike's rally in Bayelsa was reportedly disrupted by gunshots from the bush on Saturday, April 26

The rally, which was organised in honour of the FCT minister in Bayelsa, was championed by NEW Associates in Bayelsa

George Turnah, the group coordinator and PDP chieftain, had earlier faced legal threats aimed at stopping the rally from coming up

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Bayelsa state capital, Yenogoa, on Saturday, April 26, has been thrown into tension as the sound of gunshots was heard at the venue of the mega rally organised by the NEW Associates, a group loyal to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

George Turnah, the group coordinator and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), organised the rally in honour of the minister.

Gunshots at Pro-Nyesom Wike's rally in Bayelsa Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

How gunmen attacked pro-Wike's rally in Bayelsa

The rally was said to have commenced when the sounds of gunshots were heard in the area. However, the situation has been reportedly put under control and normalcy restored.

Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, the Bayelsa NEW Associates secretary, who spoke to journalists after the gunshots, said that the rally must continue.

Meanwhile, the supporters of the NEW Associates have regrouped and continued with the rally.

Court ruled on the pro-Wike's rally

Recall that the Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the state capital, earlier ordered a restraint on the planned mega rally in honour of the minister pending the hearing and determination of the Motion in Notice.

It was learnt that the proposed rally for the minister was scheduled to be held in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa, on Saturday, April 12.

When did the court stop Wike's rally?

Hon. Justice I. A Uzakah of the trial court delivered a ruling on the motion on Thursday, April 3. The motion was filed in the suit No. BYHC/YHC/CV/133/2025, which was filed by Biriyai Dambo, the Bayelsa state attorney general.

The defendants/respondents in the suit are the FCT Minister, Wike, and the lead convener of the NEW Associates, organisers of the rally, Mr. George Turnah.

Other respondents listed in the suit were the Nigerian Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Police Command.

Gunshots disrupt pro-Nyesom Wike's rally in Bayelsa Photo Credit: @OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

When did court hear the suit on rally?

However, the court adjourned the matter for hearing and consideration to Friday, April 11.

The plan for the rally in honour of Nyesom Wike came amid the state of emergency declaration in Rivers state, where Wike served as the immediate past governor of the oil-rich state.

President Bola Tinubu had declared a state of emergency and announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, as well as all the lawmakers in the state House of Assembly. The decision was condemned by some Nigerians, including Bayelsa's governor, Douye Diri and other opposition leaders.

Source: Legit.ng