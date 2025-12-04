President Bola Tinubu praised the Senate for quickly confirming Gen. Christopher Musa as Nigeria’s new Defence Minister

Abuja, Nigeria - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised the Senate for its swift confirmation of General Christopher Gwabin Musa as Nigeria’s new minister of defence.

In a post on his X handle on Thursday, the President said he appreciated the upper chamber’s prompt action, describing the appointment as a timely boost to the country’s national security efforts.

Tinubu thanks Senate for confirming Gen. Musa as new Defence Minister.

He noted that Musa’s elevation from Chief of Defence Staff to a ministerial portfolio marks a crucial moment in Nigeria’s fight against insecurity.

Tinubu wrote:

“Two days ago, I transmitted the name of General Christopher G. Musa, our immediate past Chief of Defence Staff and a fine gentleman, to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation as the Federal Minister of Defence.

I want to commend the Nigerian Senate for its expedited confirmation of General Musa yesterday.

Legit.ng reports that two days before the Senate’s approval, Tinubu forwarded Musa’s name to the lawmakers, describing the former CDS as a tested security professional with the tactical and operational experience required to lead the Defence Ministry at a time when confidence in Nigeria’s security agencies is being questioned.

Tinubu says Musa’s Role is strategic

With Musa now confirmed, the Presidency believes he can coordinate the different service chiefs, align defence strategies with national priorities, and restore public confidence in the security structure.

"His appointment comes at a critical juncture in our lives as a Nation. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” Tinubu posted on X.

Musa's nomination was contained in a letter transmitted to Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday, in which Musa is named as the replacement for Mohammed Badaru, who stepped down from the position on Monday, December 1, on health grounds.

During his Senate screening on Wednesday, Musa faced tough questions from lawmakers over persistent insecurity despite years of military operations.

Senators demanded explanations regarding intelligence lapses, especially in Kaduna, where armed groups abducted schoolchildren despite prior warnings from authorities.

Who is Gen. CG Musa

Born in Sokoto in 1967, General Musa received his primary and secondary education there before attending the College of Advanced Studies in Zaria.

He graduated in 1986 and enrolled at the Nigerian Defence Academy the same year, earning a Bachelor of Science degree upon graduation in 1991. General Musa was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1991 and has since had a distinguished career.

President Bola Tinubu praised the Senate for quickly confirming Gen. Christopher Musa as Nigeria's new Defence Minister.

His appointments include General Staff Officer 1, Training/Operations at HQ 81 Division; Commanding Officer, 73 Battalion; Assistant Director, Operational Requirements, Department of Army Policy and Plans; and Infantry Representative/Member, Training Team, HQ Nigerian Army Armour Corps.

In 2019, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff, Training/Operations, Headquarters Infantry Centre and Corps; Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole; and Commander, Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Region.

In 2021, General Musa was appointed Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai. He later became Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps before being appointed Chief of Defence Staff by President Tinubu in 2023.

Marafa advises CG Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Zamfara senator Kabiru Marafa warned that no defence minister would succeed unless the presidency removed saboteurs allegedly operating within the Ministry of Defence and other security agencies.

Marafa told Channels Television that only a decisive shift in approach, beginning with reforms in the military hierarchy, could reverse the trend.

He said the intelligence community had enough information to identify collaborators, but political will had been lacking across administrations.

