Delegates of the People's Democratic Party in Osun state have converged on Adolak Hall, Osogbo, on Tuesday, December 2, for the party’s governorship primary as security operatives mounted a strong presence around the venue.

The hall was already filled with accredited delegates shortly after 11am while officials coordinated entry and movement.

Delegates filling Adolak Hall during the PDP Osun primary.

Source: Facebook

State Chairman Sunday Bisi had earlier announced a suspension of the exercise, citing unresolved issues in the national leadership.

His position was dismissed by the National Organising Secretary, Theophilus Shan, who maintained that the primary would proceed as originally scheduled.

Tight security around PDP primary election venue

The party’s electoral committee, headed by Humphery Abba, took charge of the conduct of the process. Other committee members present were Marc Jacob, Chief Sanya Atofarati, Scholastical Kenebi, Chief Anene Azubuike, Splendour Josephine and the secretary, Dr Sunday Solarin. They moved through the hall as delegates queued for accreditation.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission were equally on ground to observe the exercise. Their presence signalled federal monitoring of a primary that has drawn attention due to internal disagreements within the party’s state structure.

Delegates continued to file into designated sections as security operatives controlled the growing crowd. Party members said the turnout reflected the determination to conclude the selection of a candidate without further delay.

Proceedings were expected to continue into the afternoon as the accreditation segment gradually wound down and preparations for voting intensified.

Adeleke resigns from PDP

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s resignation from the PDP, announced earlier today, thrown the party’s governorship primary into uncertainty, with delegates and stakeholders left questioning the direction of the exercise.

His resignation, linked to the ongoing crisis in the national leadership, raised doubts over whether he would still seek the party’s ticket for the 2026 governorship election.

Party members said the move sparked confusion among aspirants, delegates, and the state leadership, with many unsure how to proceed.

The withdrawal prompted the State Chairman, Sunday Bisi, to declare the primary would not hold as scheduled, citing the paralysis caused by counter-suspensions of key national officers.

His announcement was later overturned by higher authorities.

