President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, collectively pledged N320 million to the Nigerian Legion

This was disclosed during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem appeal launch at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving military welfare and improving security outcomes

Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, December 2, has led a major show of support for Nigeria’s military community as he donated N200 million to the Nigerian Legion during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal launch.

In a statement by the president's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the National Assembly leadership followed with a N100 million donation, while the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, pledged N20 million, bringing the total to N320 million.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa, President Tinubu said the gesture reflects a national obligation to honour fallen heroes, support wounded officers, and care for the families of those who sacrificed their lives in defence of the nation.

“As a grateful nation, we must honour the fallen, support the wounded, and care for all who answered the call to serve,” the President said.

He urged government agencies, businesses and patriotic Nigerians to contribute generously to the Legion.

Tinubu hails military's successes

President Tinubu praised the Armed Forces for sustaining national unity and restoring stability in previously troubled communities.

According to him, the military has recorded significant successes, including the surrender of tens of thousands of insurgents, the neutralisation of top terrorist leaders, and improved maritime security through reduced oil theft and piracy.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to boosting military welfare, stating that allowances have been enhanced, barracks upgraded, healthcare strengthened, and pension verification modernised through BVN and NIN integration.

“As President and Commander-in-Chief, I remain committed to equipping and motivating our military because security is the central pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Chairman of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion, Morenike Grace Henry, decorated the President, the Vice President, and other dignitaries with the remembrance poppy during the event.

CDS praises Tinubu for support

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, said the emblem symbolises national gratitude and a pledge never to abandon veterans and families of fallen heroes.

He commended the President for providing upgraded hardware, better training, and improved troop welfare.

“When we wear this emblem, we say to our veterans: Nigeria remembers you. When we support the appeal fund, we affirm that Nigeria cares,” Oluyede stated.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Richard Pheelangwa, also praised the bravery of fallen soldiers and highlighted the progress achieved in once-conflict-ridden communities where schools, markets and homes have been restored.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day, observed annually on January 15, honours Nigeria’s fallen soldiers and celebrates living veterans who continue to serve in various theatres of operation.

Facts about Armed Forces Remembrance day in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Nigeria, observed on January 15, honours the nation's fallen heroes and celebrates the bravery of its living veterans.

The annual event features nationwide ceremonies, including a wreath-laying ceremony by the President at the National Cenotaph in Abuja, symbolising respect and remembrance for those who sacrificed their lives.

The day also includes the release of white pigeons, symbolising peace and unity, and the display of the Armed Forces emblem to support the families of fallen soldiers.

