A fresh revelation has confirmed that Rivers State ex-governor Nyesom Wike handed the list of commissioners and aides to Governor Siminalaye Fubara.

It was gathered that the immediate past governor selected all the commissioners sworn in by the incumbent.

This development was said to have triggered the ongoing rift between both men, leading to the resignation of some commissioners.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro.

Port Harcourt - A report has stated that Nyesom Wike transferred the roster of commissioners, special advisers, and other significant aides, along with their respective roles, to the current Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

This information was disclosed by a trusted associate of the governor, emphasising that Fubara played no role in the appointment process, as his predecessor exclusively handled the selection and designation of these officials.

The political turmoil in Rivers State has escalated and struck a deep wound in the cabinet of Gov Sim Fubara. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike/Siminalaye Fubara

According to Punch, the insider revealed that the departure of certain commissioners confirms that the governor did not personally choose them.

Instead, it suggests that Wike appointed them, who subsequently designated Fubara as his successor.

The source said:

“Yes, the resignation of the commissioners has shown that they were not appointed by the governor. They were never his nominees.

"The list of the commissioners and advisers was handed over to the governor by the former governor with instructions on portfolios and offices to occupy. Even security agents were handed over to the governor with clear instructions on where to post them.

“Is there a way the governor can appoint commissioners, advisers and others and they will be resigning this way? It is not possible. Don’t forget that we are just about seven months in office. Commissioners appointed by the governor won’t leave.”

How Wike sponsored nomination forms of Gov Fubara

The source corroborated Wike's assertions that he funded the purchase of nomination forms for the governor and other officials in Rivers State.

The source said:

“Yes, the former governor was correct to say he bought the forms for everyone. But pray, with which money? You know the salary of a governor and you know the cost of nomination and expression of interest forms for the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Let those who want to go leave and the governor will assemble members of his team, and not moles planted to spy on the administration.”

Rep member accuses Wike of assassinating Rivers Police DPO, looting $300M

Meanwhile, controversies surrounding the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have reached a fever pitch.

An allegation has been levelled against the former Rivers state governor that he orchestrated the murder of a top police officer.

Wike has also been accused of syphoning $300 million in funds for the redevelopment of Ogoniland in Rivers state.

