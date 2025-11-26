The paramount ruler of the Bassa-Nge Kingdom, in Kogi state, Brig. Gen. Abu Ali (Rtd.) has died after an illness

Kogi state governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, mourned and praised his humility, leadership, and achievements

He was the father of late Lt. Col. Muhammad Abu Ali, a decorated hero in Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram

Lokoja, Kogi - The Bassa-Nge nation has been thrown into deep mourning following the death of its paramount ruler, Brigadier General Abu Ali (Rtd.), a respected monarch and former military administrator of Bauchi state.

The traditional ruler died on Monday, November 24, morning after health complications associated with old age.

His death was confirmed in a statement by the Kakaki of the Bassa-Nge nation, Chief Jacob Eddi, and circulated to journalists in Lokoja.

According to the statement, the late monarch died at a hospital in Lokoja, where he was being treated after his health deteriorated a few days earlier.

His remains were immediately taken to Gboloko, his ancestral community, for burial rites.

Ododo, Bauchi gov. pays tribute to Etsu Bassa-Nge

Tributes have continued to pour in following his demise. Kogi state governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, in a condolence message posted via Facebook, said

“We just lost His Majestic King, Alhaji Abu Ali, the Etsu of Bassa-Nge Kingdom. May your soul rest in Jannatul Firdaus.”

Apart from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, described the former military administrator of the state as a dignified leader known for his humility, integrity, and a model of service to his soldiers.

In a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor expressed profound sadness over the passing of the traditional ruler.

The governor explained that General Abu Ali served with distinction as the administrator of Bauchi from September 1990 to January 1992 under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida.

He said:

“His tenure was marked by remarkable developmental initiatives and commitment to the welfare of our people. Under his administration, the Bauchi Township Water Project was commissioned, bringing vital water infrastructure to residents of the state capital.”

Mohammed said, “He played a pivotal role in consolidating the Tomato Processing Company, helping to build the local agro-industry, and he founded the Wikki Tourists Football Club, which has grown into a source of pride for our state.”

Governor Mohammed salutes late General Ali’s humble and dignified surrender of power when he peacefully handed over to a democratically elected government in January 1992, demonstrating respect for democratic governance.

The late Etsu Bassa-Nge was the father of the late Lt Col Muhammad Abu Ali, a decorated Nigerian Army officer, celebrated for his bravery in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North West of the country.

Sultan mourns Etsu Bassa Nge, Abu Ali

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the traditional leader.

Reacting to the news, the Sultan described the late Kogi state Monarch as a distinguished leader whose life exemplified humility, service, and commitment to his people.

He emphasised that in Islam, leadership is viewed as service, noting that the late Brigadier General embodied this principle throughout his military career and reign on the throne.

“As Muslims, we lead; we do not rule. General Abu Ali, from his days as a military governor to his time as Etsu of the Bassa Nge Kingdom, led his people by example, and we are all living witnesses to his exemplary leadership."

“Brigadier General Abu Ali was one fine officer that will be seriously missed for the good times we shared together having both served as officers of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Bauchi, where he was Commander, and when we both became monarchs,” the Sultan said in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Sultanate Council, Alh Sa’idu Maccido.

While consoling the family, government and people of Kogi State, the sultan prayed for the repose of the monarch’s soul, asking Almighty Allah to accept his good deeds and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

