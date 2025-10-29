Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state has been confirmed to be dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). His special adviser on political matters and special duties, Josiah Kente, confirmed the development on Tuesday, October 28.

According to Kante, the likely alignment of the governor with the ruling APC is a strategic move towards ensuring the full inclusion of the state in the national development and the federal opportunities.

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba to dump PDP for APC Photo Credit: @GovAgbuKefas

Source: Twitter

He stressed that the move of the governor was not about personal ambition or political gain, but that of "the collective interest" of the people of Taraba. He added that the record of performance of the governor in healthcare, education, and infrastructure needed federal backing.

The governor's aide maintained that the move of Kefas was never partisan, but a "collective aspiration of the people of Taraba". The move was for sustainable progress, transformational infrastructure and being part of national affairs.

Kante explained that dumping the PDP for the APC at the national level would open the door to more development, most especially federal projects, security cooperation and donor-funded interventions.

This came hours after a report emerged that some PDP governors are now planning to join the camp of the APC has sparked fresh anxiety in the opposition camp. It would weaken the structure of the PDP in the north and question the future of the party.

Interesting, Governor Kefas was mentioned as one of the PDP governors who may be dumping the party soon. Other governors mentioned in the report included Plateau, Zamfara and Adamawa, Caleb Mutfwang, Dauda Lawal and Ahmadu Fintiri.

Currently, the PDP, which once governed Nigeria for 16 years since the return of democracy in 1999, and bragged that it would remain in power for decades, now struggles to retain eight of the 36 states in Nigeria.

This came amid the allegation and concerns that Nigeria was already drifting toward a one-party state as the leading opposition party struggles to retain its strongholds following the tsunami of defection of some of its governors to the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng