Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, has dismissed the report that he was planning to leave the PDP for the APC

The governor denied the allegation in a statement signed by his media aide Olawale Rasheed in a statement on Monday, January 13

Governor Adeleke would be the latest PDP governor who was said to be planning to dump the umbrella party for the ruling APC

Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke has described as rubbish the report of him dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Adeleke responded to the defection rumour on Monday, January 13, in a statement signed by his media aide, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

Governor Adeleke speaks on defection

The governor's aide stressed that the defection report was fake and coming from a pit of hell.

The statement reads in part:

“The report reflects the depth of un-electability of the APC in the 2026 Guber election as the opposition is at a crossroads over acute short supply of electable aspirants. The opposition has noticed the futility of fielding the former Governor, confused over the cantankerous nature of Senator Ajibola Bashiru and in disarray over the featherweight Oyebamiji from Ikirre, whose traditional leaders have endorsed a second-term bid for Governor Adeleke.

“By the fake reports, the opposition is indirectly preparing for the possibility and eventuality of a second term win for the State Governor. The ‘Imole’ winning signal must have become so clear that the state APC is surrendering to the reality that God, the people and even federal authorities have affirmed the re-election of Mr Governor even before 2026."

How many PDP governors planning to join APC?

Governor Adeleke will be the latest PDP governor to be reportedly planning to dump the ruling APC's leading opposition to close ranks with the federal government.

Some of the PDP governors accused of planning to join the APC included Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau states. Others are Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta states.

However, all the PDP governors have denied the allegation and ruled out the option of joining the APC. Also, some PDP governors have accused President Bola Tinubu of plotting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, saying such an attempt will be resisted.

The PDP governors included Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also made the same allegation against President Tinubu's administration and the APC.

2027 Election: Bode George speaks on PDP fate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP's fate in the 2027 presidential election had been predicted to be stronger ahead of the poll with the hope that its internal crisis would be solved before then.

Chief Bode George, former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, made the prediction on Wednesday, December 11.

George emphasised that an individual's ambition cannot override the PDP's equality, justice and fairness principles.

